Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike dedicated its Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Campus June 11 during its annual meeting.
There were 250 people in attendance as they enjoyed a brunch, elected the new board of trustees, dedicated several spaces on the campus and gave several honors, including the Centerite Awards and the student and teacher awards.
“I want everybody to be able to celebrate this day and to feel proud that our synagogue stands strong for today, for the future and the ability to look back on a bright past and an incredible history,” Lauren Spilman, daughter of Sydell and Arnold Miller, said during the dedication ceremony. “But it is about the futures we write, it’s about getting our children and our grandchildren here, about getting the next generations involved so that the story never ends.”
The Miller family, which has belonged to Park Synagogue for five generations, gave the leading gift in the synagogue’s recent capital campaign in honor of Spilman and Stacie Halpern’s parents, Arnold and Sydell Miller. The two daughters were given a plaque during the dedication of the new campus named for their parents.
Along with dedicating the campus, several other spaces were recognized, including the Lois & Larry Davis and Family Community Hall, Goldberg Sanctuary, Cheryl & Stuart Garson Chapel, David Miller Plaza Foyer, Bert L. & Iris S. Wolstein Plaza, Rosenberg Veranda, Lois & Lawrence Sherman Family Gallery, Seth & Lilli Harris Portico, Loree & Steven Potash Board Room, Epstein & Marks Sitting Area and Linda Rich Conference Room.
There was also a surprise dedication to honor Judy Kaufman as she prepares to end her run as development director after years of serving the synagogue.
“We have a number of dedications today, and we have one surprise dedication,” Rabbi Joshue Skoff announced to Kaufman. “We have a new history room in the synagogue where we’ll have momentos and photos in the narrative, the history of the congregation. The history room is hereby being dedicated in your honor.”
The event also awarded Susan Ratner, outgoing board president, and Ron Savrin, with the Centerite Award, the highest volunteer award, for their work at Park Synagogue. The student and teacher awards were given to Sam Cohen and Max Rindsberg, receiving the Rabbi Benson & Rosalind Skoff Outstanding Academic & Service Award; Ayala Galili and Eliana Uher, receiving the Eudese & Elmer Paull Distinguished Academic Award; and Maya Eisengart and Emmett Luzar, receiving the Norma Golub Felman Outstanding Service Award.
As Ratner, who led the synagogue during the expansion and the COVID-19 pandemic, shared her president’s message and acceptance speech, she spoke about the building and the plans for Park Synagogue’s Cleveland Heights campus.
“Sustainable Community (Associates), who has a wonderful plan which we will share with you as soon as everything becomes public, but it does involve the possibility of a major academic institution, some living and an arts program.” Ratner said of the Cleveland Heights campus. “Mostly, they’re preservationist, so our sanctuary will be preserved. They’re trying to make it into a national historic record register and a world heritage site, and that means limited change. And in exchange for our participation together, we will have use of the sanctuary in perpetuity.”
Park Synagogue plans to use the Cleveland Heights campus for High Holy Day services this year, but expects construction to begin at the end of the year after the purchase agreement is signed later this month.
“Luckily, we have this facility which can work in a myriad of ways,” she said of the Pepper Pike campus. “And I think we’ve all seen some of the ways.”
The dedication ceremony concluded as blessing were said and mezuzahs were affixed in the sanctuary, chapel, conference room, community hall and board room.
As part of the annual meeting, Bob Brenner read the nominating committee report as the new board members were elected. The new board members include Max Adelstein, Craig Duber, Rachel Duber, Daniel Ducoff, Drew Friedman, Jay Geller, Doug Honig, Annie Jacobs, Jessica Just, Jeff Leikin, Suzann Moskowitz, Erin Shuller, Stefanie Shein and Dan Strom.