The $60,000 Park Synagogue raised in an April 19 10 1/2-hour telethon is going to five agencies that help people in Greater Cleveland.
“We had announced beforehand the funds raised from the Telethon would be multi-purpose,” said Senior Rabbi Joshua Skoff, who designed and emceed “The Park Telethon! 10 Hours of Making a Difference,” which included opportunities to daven, learn, exercise and be entertained. “One part would go towards PPE (personal protection equipment) and provide protection for those who are protecting our most vulnerable. The second part would be helping the Foodbank and others who can no longer rely on typical donations to provide food for those who are in need.”
Beneficiaries of the donations are: Menorah Park and Montefiore, both in Beachwood; Greater Cleveland Food Bank in Cleveland; Koinonia Homes, Inc. in Independence; and Paralyzed Veterans of America, Buckeye Chapter in Euclid.
“We are all in this together, and we wanted to do something to give back to our community during this challenging time,” said Susan Ratner, president of the synagogue, which has campuses in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. “It is our hope that these gifts will make a difference in helping take care of our most vulnerable community members.”