Approved by voters in a May 2021 special election, Park Synagogue’s expansion project in Pepper Pike is on schedule, according to Executive Director Stuart Deicher.
Plans call for a 10,000-square-foot expansion of the sanctuary and creation of a new social hall event space, and the establishment of a nature trail that would connect Pepper Pike Park to the South Woodland and Brainard roads corner of the property through the wetlands.
The parking lot is also being expanded.
The project was passed in a rezoning issue asking to rezone the 16.6-acre parcel from a U-1 single-family district to a U-2 public building district.
The project could be completed by the end of September, Deicher told the Cleveland Jewish News. Construction began in fall 2021.
“Nothing has changed since we submitted all of the plans to the city,” he said. “All of that is still moving forward. Construction is well underway and is moving forward at a steady pace.”
Until completion, Deicher said things will remain busy around the Pepper Pike campus.
“It is very exciting and a lot of work is going on,” he said. “It really keeps us busy. It is going to be a beautiful final project.”
Park Synagogue’s Pepper Pike campus is at 27500 Shaker Blvd.