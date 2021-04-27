Pepper Pike residents will vote on Park Synagogue East’s rezoning issue for a portion of the synagogue’s property on Shaker Boulevard and Brainard Road to allow for a 10,000 square-foot expansion and community nature trail in the May 4 election.
Stuart Deicher, Park Synagogue’s executive director, previously told the Cleveland Jewish News the expansion plans include enlarging the synagogue’s sanctuary and creating a new social hall event space – about 10,000 square feet of additions. The plans also call for the establishment of a nature trail that would connect Pepper Pike Park to the South Woodland and Brainard corner of Park Synagogue’s property through the wetlands, without disturbing the surrounding ecosystem. The synagogue’s parking lot would also be expanded.
In order to start its plans, the city must rezone the parcel it would like to extend onto from a U-1 single family district to a U-2 public building district, a process that requires Pepper Pike City Council and residents’ approval.
Park brought the plans to council during meetings in the later months of 2020. After receiving a positive recommendation from Pepper Pike’s planning commission and approval from council to create an ordinance placing the rezoning issue on the ballot, the synagogue’s plans moved into the hands of Pepper Pike residents.
Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before May 3 to be counted, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Early in-person voting can be conducted at the board of elections at 2925 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26 to April 30, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 2, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 3.
Ballots may also be hand-delivered and placed at any hour into a secure ballot box in the rear parking lot of the board of elections until 7:30 p.m. May 4.
Voting locations are Church of Western Reserve at 30500 Fairmount Blvd. and the athletic wing of Orange High School at 32000 Chagrin Blvd. depending. The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
COVID-19 safety protocols including mask wearing, routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces and social distancing will be in place to protect voters and Election Day workers.