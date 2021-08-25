Park Synagogue held a free outdoor event for families at “Mad for Park” Aug. 22 at Park Synagogue East in Pepper Pike.
Traditionally, Park Synagogue looks forward to welcoming congregants and community to a family-friendly event in late August. Park Family Connection, a group for Park families and friends with children under the age of 12, usually helps plan each year’s event.
“We kept the tradition alive in 2020 with a Zoom event highlighting Beatles cover band, Revolution Pie, and a magic show from David Anthony, with 300 attendees,” said Marcy Young, Park Family Connection char, said in a news release. “This year, it was clear we needed to roll up our sleeves and figure out the safest way to bring our families together in person.”
Families were spaced out in the parking lot with large squares created by using spray chalk.
Rabbi Sharon Marcus welcomed attendees with a master of ceremonies from Rock The House. Then, they enjoyed a “Mad Science” show about dry ice and families were asked to create three science experiments from their square.
Rock The House and Park Day Camp staff kept the party going with a dance party and “minute-to-win-it” style games. Families worked together to create towers from plastic cups, throwing pingpong balls to each other and testing their concentration with balloon games. As families exited, they stopped at a Pierre’s Ice Cream cart from their car and were given ice cream treats to go.
Event chairs were Cheryl Lyndon and Erin Shuller.