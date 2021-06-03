Park Synagogue hopes to retain regular use of its Charlotte Goldberg Community Mikvah and High Holy Days use of its sanctuary in Cleveland Heights even after it sells the building and the 28.25-acre campus surrounding it.
In recent years, Park Synagogue has moved most of its services and operations to its Pepper Pike campus. On May 4, voters approved rezoning to allow the synagogue to expand with a 10,000-square-foot addition and a community nature trail.
Stuart Deicher, executive director of Park Synagogue, pointed to the arrangement The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood has with the Maltz Performing Arts Center in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, which allows The Temple to retain use of its domed sanctuary for High Holy Days services.
He called that a “very nice approach to the property.”
Allegro Real Estate Brokers & Advisors of Cleveland is marketing the Cleveland Heights property at 3300 Mayfield Road in a call for offers process, with tours of the property available to potential interested parties June 9, July 14 and Aug. 11 and a mid-August deadline for offers, said Michael Cantor, managing director and principal of Allegro Real Estate.
There is no listed price on the property, which went on the market May 21. It consists of the main temple building and supporting structures, which include the Kangesser Hall addition, two school/day care facilities, a service garage and a community mikvah, according to Allegro’s website.
“We think there are different types of buyers that will view the property in distinct ways,” Cantor, a Park Synagogue member, told the Cleveland Jewish News June 2. “We’re trying to help Park get as close to an apples-to-apples comparison as we can.”
Cantor said there has already been interest.
“We’re receiving a lot of phone calls and emails about the property,” for educational and residential uses, he said.
The Cleveland Heights property has both assets and constraints.
Chaviva High School for Girls rents the education wing on a yearly basis and has begun looking for other sites, Deicher said.
A preschool tenant would like to stay under a new owner, Deicher said, and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District, which rents parking near Mayfield Road for buses, has begun looking for other sites.
“It might be the third-largest parcel in the city,” said Eric Zamft, Cleveland Heights city planning director, referring to the entire property.
Split in two parcels, assessed at $6,542,600 and $1,792,700 for the tax year 2020, the property also crosses into two zones, and the property and zoning lines don’t match. Dugway Brook also traverses the property, which has many trees. The side that fronts on Mayfield Road is in a multi-family one zone, Zamft said, while the part that fronts on Euclid Heights Boulevard is in a single-family zone.
While the multi-family zone is less restrictive, the single-family zone would allow only single-family homes or townhouses.
The Mayfield Road portion lies within Cleveland Heights’ innovation zone, Zamft said, allowing for other uses.
One option for a buyer, Zamft said, would be to create a planned residential development, which would allow for clustering of residential units. Both zones also allow conditional-use permits uses – with some differences and overlap in allowed uses.
There also could be a request to rezone the property or use a planned development overlay district, which would allow public input into a new use.
Demolition of Park’s copper-domed sanctuary would require approval by the Cleveland Heights Landmark Commission as it has been designated a local historical landmark. The building was designed by Eric Mendelsohn and finished in 1953.
“I think we recognize the iconic nature of the building, especially the sanctuary,” Zamft said, adding the campus “is really tremendous.”
“We’d love to see something … that respects the history and environmental nature of the parcel,” Zamft said.
Park leadership will review all offers, Deicher said, with input from Senior Rabbi Joshua Skoff as well as the board and Deicher, prior to making a decision about which offer to accept. He also said the congregation will be kept informed “of where we stand with certain things.”
The 152-year-old Conservative congregation has about 1,800 membership units today and built the Pepper Pike building in 2005. There, Park Synagogue plans to rezone 16.6 acres to enlarge the synagogue’s sanctuary and create a new social hall event space. The nature trail would connect Pepper Pike Park to the South Woodland and Brainard roads corner of Park Synagogue’s property through the wetlands, without disturbing the surrounding ecosystem.
Park Synagogue president Susan Ratner referred to the Cleveland Heights property in her message in Park’s June bulletin.
“We continue to explore solutions for our Cleveland Heights site,” she wrote, “meeting with arts organizations and developers who have an interest in our beautiful campus.”
John Carroll University in University Heights is no longer interested she said, after a change in leadership.
Ratner wrote in a December 2020 letter to congregants, “The financial constraints remain that, regardless of what we do, it is not financially sustainable to operate two campuses by the next fiscal year.”
In the letter, she said a deal with Bellefaire JCB fell through because the “current circumstances do not make it possible for them to utilize our property at this time. A combination of COVID-19, the renovation cost estimates for the sanctuary, and their ongoing investments in other projects has led them, with regret, to tell us that they do not have the bandwidth for a project of this magnitude. While we always knew this was a possibility, we had hoped for an outcome that would be beneficial to Bellefaire, to Park and to the greater Jewish community.”
Sliding multi-colored glass windows designed by Israeli-Canadian artist Yaacov Agam in 1971 will be incorporated in the Pepper Pike building’s Lois and Larry Community Hall, Ratner wrote.
“In some ways, this transition replicates all of Jewish life, as it preserves the past at the same time as it adapts and reconfigures to celebrate the future – together,” she wrote.