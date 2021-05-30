The iconic 28.25-acre Park Synagogue property at 3300 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights is for sale.
The property was listed May 21 by Allegro Real Estate Brokers and Advisors. No sale price was given.
The Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website lists two parcels at that address, one with a value of $6,542,600 and the other $1,792,700 for the tax year 2020.
The property consists of the main temple building and supporting structures, which include the Kangesser Hall addition, two school/daycare facilities, a service garage, and a community mikvah, according to Allegro’s wesbite.
Property tours are available for prospective buyers on June 9, July 14 and Aug. 11. Tours are for registrants only and must be scheduled in advance. To schedule an appointment, email Justin Hughes at Jhughes@llegrorealty.com.
Chaviva High School for Girls has rented a portion of the education wing of the building since 2018.
The Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District has leased space from the synagogue to park buses there as well, beginning in 2014.
The synagogue, with the distinctive domed sanctuary, was designed by architect Eric Mendelsohn from 1947 to 1950.
Park had been shopping the property in 2020.
Susan Ratner, Park Synagogue president, said in a December 2020 letter to congregants, “The financial constraints remain that, regardless of what we do, it is not financially sustainable to operate two campuses by the next fiscal year.”
She wrote in the letter a deal with Bellefaire fell through because the “current circumstances do not make it possible for them to utilize our property at this time. A combination of COVID-19, the renovation cost estimates for the sanctuary, and their ongoing investments in other projects has led them, with regret, to tell us that they do not have the bandwidth for a project of this magnitude. While we always knew this was a possibility, we had hoped for an outcome that would be beneficial to Bellefaire, to Park, and to the greater Jewish community.”
Ratner wrote the synagogue leadership had discussions with the city manager of Cleveland Heights and “they are eager to work with us on a solution.”
She said there was hope the city would help to retain the property as a park, with the possibility of using the sanctuary, but that did not happen.
The 152-year-old Conservative congregation built Park Synagogue East at 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike in 2005, and will add a 10,000-square-foot expansion and community nature trail, which was approved May 4 when Pepper Pike residents voted to allow rezoning of the property.
It plans to rezone 16.6 acres to enlarge the synagogue’s sanctuary and create a new social hall event space. The nature trail would connect Pepper Pike Park to the South Woodland and Brainard roads corner of Park Synagogue’s property through the wetlands, without disturbing the surrounding ecosystem.