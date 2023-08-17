Park Synagogue will host its end-of-summer congregational party, Parkapalooza, from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the synagogue at 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Festivities will include a performance by Cleveland Jewish News health columnist Monica Robins, WKYC senior health correspondent at WKYC Studios, who will be performing with her cover band, The Whiskey Kings. There will also be a shuk celebrating Israel@75, an inflatable obstacle course and basketball hoops, balloon twister, airbrush tattoos, caricature artist and a chance to dunk ritual director Gadi Galili, Cantor Misha Pisman and Park Day Camp counselors, including director Shelby Goldstein, in the dunk tank.
The Park Synagogue men’s club will also grill dinner for the congregation.
“We are so excited for this year’s event,” membership director Angela Siegel said in a news release. “Monica Robins is a big celebrity draw. A lot of people don’t know that she has musical talent and puts on a fabulous, energetic show.”
Sponsored by a Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Israel@75 microgrant, the Israeli shuk will feature local Cleveland merchants and vendors. Guests can shop for art, jewelry, ceramics, stationary, housewares and treats.
“I’m really looking forward to getting dunked with my good friend, Misha,” Galili said in the release. “We’re raising money for youth program initiatives. It’s for a very good cause.”
Tickets are available at parksynagogue.org/parkapalooza until the day of the event. Cost is $18 per adult and $10 for children 12 and under.