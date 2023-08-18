Bart Simon, a fourth-generation congregant and former treasurer at The Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike, began his role as president on July 1.
He was elected to the presidency at the June 11 annual meeting, succeeding Susan Ratner, who served as president for four years.
“I’ve always been comfortable there and I never entertained any thoughts about moving to another synagogue,” Simon told the Cleveland Jewish News on July 16. “It is part of my roots, part of my family history.”
Simon’s great-grandfather was a member of Park Synagogue when it was the Cleveland Jewish Center on East 105th Street in Cleveland, which is now Cory United Methodist Church. His father, Dan Simon, served on the board while his mother, Helen Simon, was a member of the Park sisterhood.
Born into the congregation, Simon was consecrated, had his bar mitzvah and raised two daughters at Park Synagogue, giving him insight into its past and future.
“I think I have an understanding of where we’ve been in the past and where we want to go,” said Simon, 75. “I think having been a lifelong member, myself and my family, certainly gives me a leg up on what I want to do in the future to preserve our position as a preeminent conservative congregation in the United States.”
Simon was not aware he was considered for the presidency until Senior Rabbi Joshua Skoff offered him the position, he said.
Skoff told the CJN that Simon’s selection came through the nomination process of the synagogue. Committee members used the words “energy, leader, positivity, motivation and modesty” to describe him.
“Everybody loves Bart,” Skoff said. “He understands the importance of relationships and has great compassion for people. He does not seek the limelight, but his engagement with people is warm and encouraging. He has been part of Park Synagogue since birth. I was fortunate to know his mother, of blessed memory, and she would be very proud of him.”
The other clergy members are Rabbi Sharon Young Marcus, Milton Rube, Rabbi-in-residence, Cantor Misha Pisman and ritual director Gadi Galili.
“Clergy members are key,” Simon said, attributing Skoff’s interactive services as a reason why the shul has grown in attendance. “He makes it an enjoyable experience by allowing people to participate more. So that was a real game changer I think.”
Financial stability, continuing to attract new members and keeping current members engaged are Simon’s main goals as he begins his presidency.
“Communication is probably the key to the next three years for me,” Simon said. “I want to hear from the members as to what they like, what they don’t like, so we can improve the programming and continue to attract new members.”
For new members encountering financial difficulties, Park Synagogue does not turn people away Simon said.
“Park does work with new members who may be encountering financial difficulties,” Simon said. “We are in a position to make accommodations for new members who may not be able to pay their dues fully.”
Simon and his wife of 52 years, Sheryl Simon, live in Shaker Heghts. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degree in business from American University in Washington, D.C.
Simon served as president and COO of Phillips Brush Corp., which distributes brushes to salons and beauty supply stores, for 45 years. He sold the family business,started by his father, in December 2022, after over 60 years of business.
As president, Simon said he looks forward to preserving and improving the legacy of Park Synagogue.