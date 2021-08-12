Park Synagogue will close its preschool for the 2021-22 school year, the synagogue’s executive director confirmed to the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 12.
Stuart Deicher said the preschool had an enrollment of five in mid-July when lay leaders, the rabbi and he made the decision not to hold classes in the coming school year.
“We felt we had to make a decision so that the families who had enrolled had opportunities to enroll elsewhere, and we assisted these families in finding … other preschools,” said Deicher, adding Park’s preschool director, Marilyn Zaas, announced her resignation about two weeks ago.
“It was a very sad decision to have to make, but we’re looking forward to the future,” he said.
Park, which locations in Pepper Pike and Cleveland Heights, closed its preschool in March 2020 and offered a virtual preschool for about 25 students in the 2020-21 school year.
While Park’s preschool enrollment was typically between 50 and 60 students prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, its enrollment under the virtual program varied and was around 25, Deicher said.
The preschool served children 18 months old to prekindergarten.
Park’s preschool program is more than 50 years old, with the program originating at Park Main in Cleveland Heights.
Deicher said Park intends to reopen the preschool in the future.
“We ran it for our members,” Deicher said. “As a result of not having enrollment, we’re not going to lose as much money, but you know, it was never looked at as a money-making proposition. You know we always supported the preschool.”