Developers behind the preservation and redevelopment of Park Synagogue’s Cleveland Heights campus recently received $10 million in state historic tax credits – the highest award in the most recent round of funding.
Announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik, nearly $50.6 million was awarded on June 29, helping 38 preservation projects that will rehabilitate 59 historic buildings in Ohio, including 10 in Northeast Ohio, according to a news release.
Park Synagogue used the Cleveland Heights campus as the congregation’s main home until 2005 and put the 28-acre property up for sale in 2021. The congregation now uses its Pepper Pike building for its operations. The Cleveland Heights campus was designed by German architect Erich Mendelsohn, featuring a domed roof. The original building opened in 1950.
Sustainable Community Associates, a Cleveland-based developer led by Naomi Sabel, Ben Ezinga and Josh Rosen, is poised to purchase the property, working closely with the congregation and surrounding Jewish community to develop the future of the space while also tapping into its legacy, Susan Ratner, the synagogue’s immediate past board president, told the Cleveland Jewish News July 2. Her four-year term ended on June 30.
The purchase, which Ratner categorizes as “at a modest price,” but did not disclose for how much, is set to close within 90 days.
“We are so grateful to have found Sustainable Community Associates as partners,” Ratner said. “This history of this deal is that they fell in love with the site. We, as a congregation, gave them a chance to come up with a plan to save the sanctuary. And in exchange for selling it to them, we have access to the sanctuary in perpetuity. So, we see this as a true partnership.”
Plans call for a combination of preservation and new development, and include apartments, senior housing, some educational and institutional uses and event space, according to documents submitted to the state. More details for the projected $144 million project will be announced in the fall.
“Our goals are totally aligned for the property,” Ratner said. “Cleveland Heights has been our home for a long time, and this is a commitment to do something that doesn’t just preserve the building and site but also enhances it. How often do you get that opportunity? It’s such a privilege to be the person to help steward this process - one that looks to the future while honoring the past.”
Sustainable Community Associates expects the overall project to be complete by late summer 2026, with Rosen telling the CJN in an emailed statement that the team is “really grateful for the award of the historic tax credits.”
Sustainable Community Associates was founded by principals Sabel, Ezinga and Rosen, who are all Jewish, while they were undergraduates at Oberlin College. Since its inception, the group has brought over $100 million in projects from the ideation stage to occupancy, according to its website.
Its projects include the Lincoln, the Tappan, Mueller Lofts, Wagner Awning and Fairmount Creamery, all in Cleveland, and a building on East College Street in Oberlin, which broke ground in 2009 and has been fully occupied since 2011. For that project, Sustainable Community Associates received Oberlin’s 2017 Community Service award for launching the city’s first major downtown development in decades.
“They will ensure that we’re able to do the necessary repairs and enhancements so that Mendelsohn’s vision can be extended to the next generations,” Rosen said.
Sabel told the CJN in an emailed statement that part of what attracted them to the Cleveland Heights campus is “that it means so much to the congregation and the Jewish community at large.”
“That our work can ensure the longevity of Mendelsohn’s building and Park’s legacy is a challenge and opportunity that we are grateful for,” she said.
The project also previously received almost $2 million from the state’s Brownfield Remediation Program, $1 million from the state capital budget and $500,000 in county pandemic-recovery funds.
Ratner said the process has felt like all parties are “truly working together to make this happen,” adding input from the congregation, the collaboration between synagogue leadership and the developers, and the support received from the county and state shows that “we all want to achieve the same thing.”
“We all have a real shared aspiration in this, and everyone has done their part to make this work,” she said. “I have such profound aspirations for these developers. They’re wonderful people with great integrity and even greater experience. We also have a state that says they believe in this project and believe in us, and a congregation that wants to share in this project into the future.”
Ratner said she has “great confidence” in the project and is confident the Cleveland Heights property is in “the right hands.”
“This will remain an icon certainly for the Jewish community, but also the community at large,” she said. “It will build on its original legacy and extend its reach. So, what more could you ask for? We’re widening our scope.”
Along with Park Synagogue, the former Voss Industries complex in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, the Variety Theater on Lorain Avenue on Cleveland’s west side, the Avenue Building in downtown Cleveland, the Monmouth Building in downtown Cleveland and the Rauch & Lang Carriage Company building in Ohio City, all received tax credits.
Other supported Northeast Ohio projects in this round of funding include the Lakewood Board of Education Building, the former Temple Israel in Akron, the Federal Warehouse & Storage Company Building in Akron, the Harter Bank Building/KeyBank Annex in Canton, Willoughby Union High School and the former Schwartz Department Store building at 138-146 S. Broadway Ave. in Salem.