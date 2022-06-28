Park Synagogue and its school recently received a $1.8 million grant from the Ohio’s Department of Development to address asbestos and lead paint issues, the Sustainable Community Associates said in a news release June 17.
“We are grateful for the Department of Development’s assistance in helping us remediate these longstanding environmental issues,” Naomi Sabel of Sustainable Community Associates said in the release. “This assistance means the sanctuary and school can be redeveloped for a variety of uses, including housing, economic development and arts education.”
Sustainable Community Associates, a Cleveland based development firm, is leading the redevelopment of the 28-acre site in Cleveland Heights. Sustainable Community Associates is conducting a master plan focused on how to repurpose the synagogue and reintegrate the campus into the broader Cleveland Heights community.
Recently, the state included $1 million for Park Synagogue at 3300 Mayfield Road in its capital budget for its restoration. Park was designed in 1947 by architect Eric Mendelsohn and is considered a premier example of modern religious architecture in the United States.
“These are major steps in bringing to bear outside resources in support of an unprecedented opportunity for Cleveland Heights,” Josh Rosen of Sustainable Community Associates said in the release. “The state recognizes how important this site is. We look forward to continuing to engage with the city and community about how Park can best represent what Cleveland Heights aspires to be.”
The congregation, meanwhile, is completing an expansion at its Pepper Pike campus.