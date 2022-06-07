The state of Ohio will contribute $1 million from its capital budget to the restoration of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights, according to a May 31 news release.
The synagogue, school and 28-acre campus designed by Eric Mendelsohn is being redeveloped by Sustainable Community Associates, a Cleveland based development firm with a history of historic preservation and mixed-income projects.
The congregation, meanwhile, is completing an expansion at its Park’s Pepper Pike campus.
The state funds will be used to address the structural integrity and waterproofing of Mendelsohn’s historic dome; modernization of the heating, ventilation and air condition system, electrical and plumbing systems; and for improving the thermal efficiency of the historic structure, according tot he release.
“We are grateful for the state’s recognition of the importance of Mendelsohn’s synagogue – both architecturally and for what its restoration could mean for Cleveland Heights,” Josh Rosen, co-founder of Sustainable Community Associates, said in the release.
“The support from the state is a critical piece of the public, private, philanthropic partnership that we are building to support this special place,” Sustainable Community Associates co-founder Naomi Sabel said in the release. ‘We look forward to continuing to engage with the city and community about how this site can best represent what Cleveland Heights aspires to be.”
The restoration and redevelopment of Park Synagogue presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the community and its stakeholders to preserve an architectural masterpiece and transform it into a community asset that includes the potential for park space, programming for the arts, and opportunities for aging in place housing and economic development to grow the population and the tax base, according to the release.
Park Synagogue was designed in 1947 by Eric Mendelsohn and is considered one of the premier examples of modern religious architecture in the United States. It is largely hidden on a forested campus.
Sustainable Community Associates is conducting a master plan focused on how best to repurpose the synagogue and reintegrate the campus into the broader Cleveland Heights community.