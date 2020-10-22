Park Synagogue East in Pepper Pike discussed plans for an expansion Oct. 21 during Pepper Pike City Council’s virtual meeting.
The synagogue wants to rezone a parcel of U1 residential property it owns at 27500 Shaker Blvd. between the synagogue and the Pepper Pike Fire Department into a U2 district to allow for its expansion, Pepper Pike Mayor Richard Bain told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“When (Park Synagogue) wants to do this expansion that’s going to extend into that property, the appropriate thing for them to do is to apply to have those border areas rezoned to be U2 so that it’ll accommodate their expansion through the zoning code,” Bain said.
Bain said Park Synagogue’s process for the expansion requires two steps. The first is for the synagogue to successfully rezone the property that would be subject to a referendum by Pepper Pike’s residents. If the rezoning is approved, Park would then submit a site plan to the city to construct its facility. That site plan would have to receive approval and then the synagogue would enter a permitting and building process.
“They’ve expressed that if they can successfully have their request to rezone approved by council, they would like to have it submitted to the voters in an election next spring,” Bain said. “That would be a special election because we do not have a primary election scheduled in Pepper Pike; they will pay for that.”
Following the introduction to council, the expansion was referred to the planning commission, which will review and consider the application at its next meeting.
Bain said council’s reactions to the expansion and request for rezoning were positive.
“I didn’t hear any negative feelings,” Bain said. “At this very early stage, I think people are receptive to the idea. I think it’s made all the more attractive because Park Synagogue has expressed intention to work with the city to have a significant portion of this rezoned property converted to a park use that the residents of the city can share and enjoy.”