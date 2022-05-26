Park Synagogue’s annual erev Shavuot study session will return as an in-person event at 7 p.m. June 4 following two years as a virtual program.
The event is hosted by Senior Rabbi Joshua Skoff, who will speak on “The Life of Ruth” outside in Wain Pavilion at Park Synagogue East in Pepper Pike.
“Some of our greatest heroes are the ones living lives that are extraordinary because of their unique circumstances,” Skoff wrote to the Cleveland Jewish News in an email. “Ruth is exciting, inspiring and provocative on a level that goes beyond the celebrities of our times. We will study Ruth at Park Synagogue’s Annual Shavuot Study Session. (It is) one of our most popular events. Already sold out, we are considering how to add spaces to this popular event.”
The synagogue’s advertisement of the discussion reads: “An Incredible Human Life: loyalty, romance, vulnerability, loss, resilience and renewal.”
The Book of Ruth tells the story of a young Moabite widow, Ruth, who follows her Israelite mother-in-law, Naomi, back to Bethlehem after their husbands died.
“She was a stranger finding her way in a new land,” the advertisement reads.
Following the study session, participants can join in an optional boxed picnic dinner at 8:15 p.m.
While the program normally attracts about 500 in-person attendees, this year’s event has been capped at 65 due to limited seating. The event is currently at maximum capacity, but Park Synagogue is looking into expanding the seating.
To be added to the waitlist, contact Mackenzie Corpora at mcorpora@parksyn.org.