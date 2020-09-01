Park Synagogue’s annual summer event received a virtual makeover due to COVID-19, bringing music, magic and entertainment to an estimated 300 community members via Zoom Aug. 30.
While the free event served as an opportunity for congregants to see one another outside of online services, and for prospective members to learn about Park Synagogue, Park’s Greatest Show also raised $1,475 through donations and “party in a bag” purchases. The funds will go toward its hunger/mitzvah fund to aid those impacted by financial and hunger-related struggles, said Allison Solomon, membership director at Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike.
“We really just wanted it to be an opportunity for people to come see what a wonderful community we have at Park, and for them to feel like they’re welcome to be a part of it,” Solomon said. “Because we were doing this online, we decided it’d be an extra incentive for people to think about ways that they could give back to the community. They could donate, and that money could go towards helping somebody who’s in need, whether it’s with hunger or financial-related difficulties at this time, especially because we know things are really challenging right now for a lot of people.”
Those in attendance enjoyed an hour-and-a-half event filled with virtual performances by Beatles cover band Revolution Pie, magician David Anthony and hula hoop artist Angelina Rose.
The acts were selected by the event’s committee because they appealed to a range of ages, Solomon said. The artists were also local.
“There’s so many things that are disappointing right now, in terms of ability for us not to be able to connect in person. We wanted this show to be an opportunity for people to laugh, have fun and dance in their living rooms and family rooms,” Solomon said. “We had like every age spectrum covered at the show, which was just really nice to see.”
Park’s Greatest Show was originally planned to be an in-person event with food and other entertainment, but due to COVID-19 precautions, the event had to be altered.
To help bring the traditional summer event’s atmosphere to the virtual event, community members could purchase a “party in a bag,” filled with inflatable musical instruments, glow sticks, kosher candy, props for one of Anthony’s magic tricks he taught to attendees and other items. Over 50 bags were delivered to 26 different households by teenagers associated with Park’s madrichim program.
From seeing little kids air guitar to “All My Loving,” to seeing a teenager react with amazement when her card was magically picked, to attendees’ jaws dropping when a rainbow of hula hoops twirled around Rose, Solomon found Park’s Greatest Show to be a success.
“It really brought joy to me to see our community come together at this time and really feel like while we are apart, we still are connected to each other,” Solomon said.
She said Park will continue working to provide virtual programming to the community, and efforts are being made to bring an interactive element to it.
“We’re trying to learn how to adapt to the changing climate, rising to the challenge and making it fun so that you’re not just watching the show, but you’re participating,” Solomon said. “We’re trying to elevate it a little bit so that people who want to be part of our community, wherever they are, can feel welcome.”