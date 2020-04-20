Park Synagogue’s 10 ½-hour virtual event April 19 raised $52,000 to purchase personal protective equipment for front-line workers and food staples for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The brainchild of Senior Rabbi Joshua Skoff, “The Park Telethon! 10 Hours of Making a Difference” showcased talent among the members of the synagogue based in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, as well as opportunities to learn, do yoga, learn to juggle, and listen to doctors speak about COVID-19.
The event was interactive, using zoom technology.
The program opened at 8:30 a.m. with morning minyan and closed with a quiz show modeled after “The Newlywed Game” with Park’s clergy after a 6 p.m. evening minyan.
At 5:45 p.m., Skoff told the more than 100 people attending the event that 266 donors had pledged $45,486, and that the donations were still being accepted.
At 11 p.m., he told the Cleveland Jewish News the figure had reached $50,000 from about 300 donors and expected more donations to come in over the next few days. The next morning that number rose to $52,000.
“It was a great day for the Park community,” he wrote in a text to the CJN. “It’ll probably be more after the next few days.”
Skoff said the congregation responded to his Shabbat sermon “about the need to emulate the words of Isaiah, who stressed the need to look out for the needs of Jews and non-Jews. People definitely felt we were doing that today,” he said.
Dr. David Rosenberg, who holds a master’s in public health and is a pulmonologist at University Hospitals in Cleveland, spoke about the changing landscape in light of the pandemic.
“I think we’ve come up with a very equitable type of process,” said Rosenberg, who serves on UH’s resource allocations committee.
“We’ve saved a lot of lives,” he said. “I think there’s no question a change in culture is taking place. I think it deals with the daily practice of medicine. And one of the things that has occurred is telemedicine. Who would have thought, myself sort of skeptical of that, but I think it’s going to be an integral part of health care into the future. I think it’s not going to be a complement: It’s going to be part of daily practice, almost. I think that it’s going to connect people that couldn’t be connected.”
He said telemedicine will allow people to see their physicians without leaving work.
“What UH is doing, they have created methodologies so that the patients with COVID in the intensive care unit, they have an iPad, an individual can communicate with a clinician, communicate with the family,” he said, adding that those who have been released from the hospital receive a gadget to monitor vital signs, including temperature, oxygen and pulse.
He said he foresees a hospital without walls, with hospital beds reserved for those who are in intensive care units and other patients given care through home teams “with this telemedicine capability.”
In addition, Skoff asked Rosenberg to speak about the use of different masks and their effectiveness.
Rosenberg showed photographs of himself wearing masks.
“I know a lot about masks,” he said. “I also know masks because I was a coal miner.”
In addition, Rosenberg showed a photo of himself wearing an N-95 mask and respirator to go into a brick factory.
Rosenberg then showed a slide showing a photo of the coronavirus and referred to the red triangles.
“Envision those as suction cups,” he said of the small triangular particles on the exterior of the virus. “The little particles get impacted and stopped in the upper airways from bronchi on up, from the larger airways on up. And the reason that is important the little suction cups on the coronavirus, they can attach there and dock into your upper airway. The smaller particles can get down deeper in the alveolar and lung.”
He said surgical and cloth masks can stop 80% of larger particles from getting into the upper airway or to the nose and throat.
“And that’s critically important,” he said. “Once the virus is docked into the airways, or the upper nose and throat, then they get into the bloodstream and can cause the infection.”
N-95 masks and respirators can block the smaller particles from reaching the lungs, he said.
Most of the smaller particles won’t go beyond 6 feet, he said, if someone coughs or sneezes, “but there’s a significant number of larger particles, particularly when you sneeze, that can go beyond 6 feet. So, this is a concern when somebody is sick.”
The N-95 will protect its wearer 95% to 99% of incoming particles, he said.
He recommended wearing a cloth mask for the public, a surgical mask for health care workers who have contact with patients who do not have COVID-19 and N-95 masks for health care workers who have contact with patients with COVID-19.
In terms of protecting others, he said, cloth masks will allow 90% of particles to go through the mask of the person wearing it, 50% for a surgical mask, and an N-95 mask and respirator will allow “some particles” through.
Skoff asked Rosenberg when he first became aware of the shift caused by COVID-19.
“I can put it in personal terms. Around March 1… our granddaughter had a bat mitzvah in Chicago, so we went to that,” Rosenberg said, adding that medical students were making home visits and UH held a free clinic “all around that same time.”
“Right after all that happened, … it was like a tsunami,” he said. “For the first couple weeks, I talked to many patients with comorbidities and concerns, and you had to reassure them.”
He said he became a point person for information and help to patients and community agencies,
He also said home health aides, in many ways, are an overlooked group of front-line workers.
“Home health aides are a critical and vital portion of the health care delivery team,” he said. “These are individuals who for the most part are making minimum wage. They’re providing care to critically important patients – our loved ones, our friends, relatives.”