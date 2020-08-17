Park Synagogue will host its “Park’s Greatest Show” event from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 30 on Zoom.
Senior Rabbi Joshua Skoff will host the show, which will include a magician, hula hoop artist and music by Revolution Pie, a local The Beatles cover band. Attendees can purchase a party bag, which includes an inflatable guitar, echo microphone, tambourine, maracas, a magic trick, kosher lollipops and glow sticks. The bags are for all ages and cost $10, and will be available for purchase starting Aug. 24. They can be delivered or mailed, depending on location.
All event proceeds will benefit the synagogue’s Hunger/Mitzvah Fund to help those affected by financial and hunger-related difficulties.
The event is free and open to the community, but RSVPs are required. To register, visit parksynagogue.org/events.
For more information, contact Allison Solomon at 216-371-2244, ext. 121 or asolomon@parksyn.org.