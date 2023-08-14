Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike will host Shabark Shalom, a pet- and family-friendly service and event, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Wain Pavilion.
It will begin with a Rosh Hashanah La’Behemot, or New Year of Animals, service, followed by pony rides, vegetarian dinner and family activities.
“Many people have pets, and many people love animals in a variety of ways, even if they don’t have their own pets,” Senior Rabbi Joshua Skoff told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 11. “... We knew that not only is this fun for the kids, but it really teaches something important about Judaism, and that is that there is a lot of emphasis on being kind to your animals in the Bible.”
Many Jewish leaders depicted in the Bible were agrarian – farmers or shepherds – he explained, and before they became leaders, they learned how to take care of animals that depended on them.
“This is where the whole caring comes from, caring for other forms of life almost qualifies someone to then become a leader of the people,” Skoff said.
Just like the Biblical examples, he added many children first learn how to love and care from caring for their own pets.
During the service, Skoff will say a blessing over all the pets present and discuss the value of pets in Judaism. Overall, he said it will be a fun event, with singing and family-friendly activities.
“It’s (for) generations of all ages, because if you want to hear one thing that brings a lot of people together in their experiences, it’s animals that they grew up with,” he said.
Park Synagogue has held pet-friendly Shabbat services before, and while many bring their cats and dogs, all pets are welcome whether it be bunnies, hamsters and birds or turtles and snakes.
While leashes or cages may not be required, Skoff asks for people to use common sense and keep pets near you to respect the space of those who are there for the service.
“Since we might have a lot of animals, we don’t want to cause trouble between the animals, too,” Skoff said. “So, I would certainly ask people to be prudent and to understand that they want to keep their animal closer to them.”