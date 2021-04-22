Park Synagogue will present its 28th annual University Day from 9:30 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. May 5.
The event will begin with an opening message from Rabbi Joshua Skoff, followed by a keynote address on “The Jewish World of Alexander Hamilton” by Andrew Porwancher, a professor of history at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., and Harvard in Cambridge, Mass., from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m.
From 11 to 11:55, participants can choose one workshop to attend from three workshop options.
Workshop A will be led by Susan Cannavino, a professional speaker with Presentations with Pizzazz, titled “There is Nothing to Fear but Fear Itself: A Portrait of Eleanor Roosevelt.” The workshop will dive into Roosevelt’s relationships and private life starting with her childhood. Attendees can learn about Roosevelt’s roles as a daughter, student, friend, mother, wife and leader.
Workshop B will be led by Alanna Cooper, the Abba Hillel Silver chair in Jewish Studies at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, titled “Global Jewry: A Snapshot of the World’s Jewish Communities Today.” The workshop will provide views of Jewish life outside of the U.S. and Israel, and Cooper will discuss the future of global Jewish life. Participants will discover possible implications and hypothetical futures experienced by regions across the globe with lacking Jewish populations following World War II and areas originally uninhabited by Jews that are now seeing a boom in Jewish life.
Workshop C will be led by Doron Kalir, a clinical professor of law at Cleveland State University’s Cleveland-Marshall College of Law in Cleveland, titled “Israel’s Recent Elections: Lessons from the Past, Thoughts for the Future.” The workshop will cover everything occurring in Israel’s long-lasting prime minister election. From learning opportunities highlighted by the elections to what form of government Israel is about to have, Kalir, who was born and raised in Israel, will answer questions many have about Israel’s current government.
“University Day at Park Synagogue (features) college-level courses without the exams and without the additional book and lab fees,” Skoff said in an email to the CJN. “(It’s) a unique tradition for 28 years that emphasizes the best of ‘Torah Lishmah,’ study done simply for the love of learning. Park is proud to create this opportunity each year for the Cleveland community.”
The program is open to the community. The fee is $5 for Park Synagogue members and $10 for nonmembers.
Prepaid reservations are required by April 26 by registering at parksynagogue.org. For more information, contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.