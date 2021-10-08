Park Synagogue will begin a new parenting series, Park Family Connection, for parents with children 13 and younger this fall. The programs are designed to help parents deal with the common challenges and frustrations of being a parent, said Marcy Young, the chair of Park’s family connection, in a news release.
“While it is frustrating that we are still restricted from getting together safely in person, we decided to take advantage of the technology that can bring parents together, without the kids, to talk about what’s important to us, what is contributing to frustrations at home and how can we become even better parents during a confusing and uncertain time in our lives,” Young said in the release.
The programs, each of which begins at 8 p.m., starts with a sleep training program Oct. 12 for parents of children from birth to 5 years old. The program features Beth Levy, a pediatric sleep consultant and licensed independent social worker, from Little Snoozers Sleep Training. Levy will discuss ways to ensure everyone gets a better night sleep and will answer questions from parents.
Next, Park Synagogue member Debbie Friedman will present mindful parenting Oct. 20 to elementary-school-age parents. Friedman will help parents think more positively to create a calmer household and work with the group to react more appropriately when kids present difficult situations.
On Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, Park will offer a CPR and first aid refresher training class for parents with children of all ages. The class will help parents feel more prepared for emergency situations. Parents who sign up for this class should plan to join for both evenings.
Finally, while more dates and topics are expected, the series currently ends Dec. 6 with Joan Morgenstern, a parent coach with Senders Pediatrics in South Euclid, answering parenting-related questions from attendees.
The program is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. To register and for more details, email parkfamilyconnection@parksyn.org or visit parksynagogue.org/events.
Publisher’s Note: Marcy Young is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.