Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike will host superhero bingo to celebrate Chanukah this year.
The virtual event will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 13 on Zoom and will raise money for Family Promise of Greater Cleveland, a local organization that helps more than 200 homeless families.
Park Synagogue Membership Director Allison Solomon explained the synagogue has been involved with Family Promise of Greater Cleveland since the organization was previously called Interfaith Hospitality Network.
“We used to provide volunteers that would help serve meals and do volunteer kind of activities,” Solomon said.
She said, so far, Park Synagogue has raised $8,000 for Family Promise of Greater Cleveland through this event.
“Hopefully, more people will participate in the next few days and sign up,” Solomon said. “Then we’ll be presenting (Family Promise of Greater Cleveland) with a check that they’ll be able to use with these families to help them provide. Whether it’s clothing or toys for the holidays for the kids, whatever their needs are, the organization will determine what the best use of these funds are for the families that really could use it.”
Bingo winners will receive prizes from businesses owned by Park Synagogue members. The event is open to Park Synagogue members and friends of all ages. Solomon said the synagogue paid for the gift cards offered as prizes at the virtual event.
“We purchased them, because we also want to help out our Park member businesses, too,” Solomon said. “All the funds that are raised from the program are going to Family Promise. All of the money that we’ve spent for these prizes is coming from the synagogue.”
To register for the event and become a superhero, visit bit.ly/2JZHcSe. For questions, contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or Solomon at asolomon@parksyn.org.