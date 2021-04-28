Park Synagogue will host a community event, “I Scream” for Bingo, from 3:30 t 4:30 p.m. May 16 on Zoom.
To play, participants must purchase a “bingo bag” for $5 per child, including one reusable bingo card and fun surprises. Bingo bags are available for purchase until May 10 and will be delivered to participants’ homes depending on the location. For those who live out-of-town, participants will only receive a digital bingo card so they can play.
“After the success of our superhero Chanukah bingo event in December, we wanted to bring back a kid-focused bingo event for everyone in the community to play and have a great time along with some of our beloved Park Day Camp staff,” said event chair, Jenna Konstantinovsky, in a news release.
Proceeds will benefit the Allison Rose Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to changing the lives of food allergy families through education, awareness, research and advocacy.
“Shavuot is a festival holiday in Judaism honored with many food traditions, which makes it a very easy tie-in for food allergy education and awareness,” said Park family connection chair Marcy Young said in the release. “This organization was founded by a local family and touches local families. Allison’s family experienced a tragedy. They’ve done a remarkable job in a short time of establishing this organization and doing their part to ensure other families won’t have to experience anything similar.”
Michael and Rebecca Suhy, co-founders of the Allison Rose Foundation, said in the release, “We are extremely grateful that Park family connection chose to partner with us, and identify a fun way to engage children in food allergy awareness and education,” “Our community continues to be an incredible support system and through events like this, we are able to enhance and expand our initiatives that benefit food allergy families.”
The event is sponsored by the Park family connection, a group for Park Synagogue families and friends with children under the age of 13, and Park Day Camp.
For more information, to purchase a bingo bag or make a donation, visit parksynagogue.org/events to register.
For more details about the event, contact Allison Solomon at 216-371-2244, ext. 121 or asolomon@parksyn.org.