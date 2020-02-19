Parma park vandalized with swastikas, racist epithets

A picnic table at Veterans Memorial Park in Parma was vandalized with swastikas, obscene images, racist epithets, the Confederate flag and the words “I love Hitler,” “Fuck the Jews” and “Jewish Nazi Anne Frank.”
A University Heights woman, who requested anonymity, said she enjoys walking in that park, first noticed the images in November and photographed them Feb. 18 and posted them on Cleveland Jewish, a private Facebook group.
She said she was surprised that nothing had been done in the intervening time.
“Our office reached out to her yesterday when we saw her Facebook post and we have been in contact with her,” said James Pasch, regional director of the ADL in Cleveland, which serves Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and the western half of Pennsylvania. “We’ll reach out to the city of Parma to talk about the removal and cleaning of the park bench. … We will work with the appropriate community leaders to ensure that it gets removed.”
Pasch said the images and epithets were “indicative in both that we’ve seen in graffiti, vandalism that we’ve seen across the region. There’s no place for this hate in our parks, at our universities or any space.”
The Cleveland Jewish News contacted the Parma Police Department about the vandalism. Lt. Daniel Ciryak said they had not previously received any report of the vandalism. However, after receiving the call from the CJN, he went to the park and verified the markings on the picnic table.
“I got a hold of our director for the parks, and he’s going to take care of this first thing in the morning,” Ciryak said.
The park is at 6328 State Road.