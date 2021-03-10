Following a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a part-time Sunday school teacher at Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights was arrested and charged with five counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and a single count of possessing criminal tools.
Daniel Paul Woolf, 23, was living in a Lander Road home that is both adjacent to and owned by Temple Israel Ner Tamid, according to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s website.
Woolf had been engaged to a daughter of Rabbi Matt Eisenberg and the two rented the house from the synagogue, Richard Freedman, president of Temple Israel Ner Tamid, told the Cleveland Jewish News March 9.
The Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task force led the search, Tyler Sinclair, public information officer for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, told the CJN March 8.
“ICAC investigators obtained information that indicated child exploitation material was uploaded to the internet from electronic devices used at the (internet provider) address at that residence,” Sinclair wrote in a March 8 email to the CJN. “On March 4, 2021, ICAC Task Force members, with assistance from Mayfield Heights Police officers and Homeland Security investigators, executed a search warrant at the residence and seized evidence.”
Sinclair said Woolf is facing the following charges: Four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, second degree felony; one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony.
If convicted, Woolf would likely face both prison time and fines. Each second-degree felony carries a maximum fine of $15,000 and sentencing guidelines of two to eight years, with five years of post-release control. The fourth-degree felony carries a maximum fine of $5,000 and a range of six to 18 months in prison. A fifth-degree felony carries a maximum fine of $2,500 and between six to 12 months in prison.
Woolf was arrested at the house and taken to Cuyahoga County Jail in Cleveland, where he was booked.
At his March 5 initial court appearance at Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, Woolf’s bond was set at $10,000, which was posted that day. He was placed on home detention with a GPS tracking device to be worn beginning March 8.
His lawyer, Michael J. Goldberg of the Goldberg Law Firm in Cleveland, told the CJN on March 8 that Woolf did not enter a plea at the initial hearing, and the case is heading directly to the Cuyahoga County grand jury.
Woolf worked a summer job at Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland and he had a part-time role at the religious school at Temple Israel Ner Tamid.
Goldberg said there won’t be further proceedings prior to the grand jury’s determination and that procedure is not unusual.
“I’m not going to make any comment about what he’s charged with at this point,” said Goldberg, adding Woolf is entitled to a presumption of innocence until proven guilty and that he will be pleading not guilty to all charges. “I have not seen one speck of evidence. … I just hope the community can give the process a chance to work and not jump to conclusions based just on a charge.”
Goldberg filed a demand for discovery and a bill of particulars March 8, requesting information about all evidence that the prosecutor has in the case.
Freedman emailed a statement to the congregation March 5, explaining Woolf has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.
Freedman said the board did not know what the charges were against Woolf when the board made the decision to inform the congregation.
“Saturday (March 6) we agonized over and over again,” Freedman told the CJN March 9. “Is this the right thing, to tell the parents? And it basically came down to the question: If you had a child in the religious school and this teacher was arrested, would you want to know.”
Woolf taught two hours a week virtually over Zoom in tandem with another teacher at the religious school, Freedman said.
“The board has been assured that no other staff member is under investigation,” Freedman wrote in the statement to the congregation. “At this time we believe that none of the activity under investigation occurred at Temple Israel Ner Tamid.”
The Great Lakes Science Center emailed a similar letter to the CJN March 7.
“Great Lakes Science Center has learned that a former seasonal employee has been arrested and was arraigned on criminal charges in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on March 5,” the statement reads. “We are cooperating with the authorities in their investigation of the charges, which are of a serious nature. The individual involved is no longer employed at the Science Center, has not worked at the Science Center since December 2020, nor do we believe that the charges involve any events occurring on GLSC premises. While we cannot comment on specifics at this time, we can say that our hiring and screening processes were properly conducted and that the background check process did not identify any areas of concern. We are unable to comment further based on the open nature of the case.”
Goldberg would not say where Woolf is living, but confirmed he is no longer living at the house on Lander Road. Goldberg said he had no comment on the decision of the two boards to issue statements after Woolf’s arrest.
“They have to listen to their own boards and counsel, and they did what they thought they had to do, and Daniel will defend himself obviously from any charges that are brought,” Goldberg said. “Institutions have to protect (themselves). Daniel has to protect himself.”
Publisher’s note: Michael Goldberg is the husband of Sheri Loveman Goldberg, a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.
This is a developing story. Visit CJN.org for updates.