A former part-time Sunday school teacher was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury May 18 on 22 counts of offenses, all but one having to do with child pornography.

Daniel Paul Woolf, 23, was living at a house owned by Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights at the time of his warrantless arrest and had been a part-time, online Sunday school teacher at the temple’s religious school. He had no direct contact with students during his tenure at the religious school as classes were held online only due to COVID-19.

The 8-page indictment shows offenses took place from May 23, 2017, to March 4, 2021. The criminal tools referred to in the indictment were an HTC One A9 Cellular Device, a Mircosoft Pro with Keybpard, a Samsung cell phone, and/or a MacBook Air.

READ MORE: Daniel Woolf indictment Warning: This document contains graphic content. Reader discretion is advised.

Fourteen counts are for pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. Thirteen of those counts are second-degree felonies carrying a maximum sentence of eight years in prison and would require Woolf, if convicted, to register his status every 180 days as a sexual offender. The final counts are a fourth-degree felony, carrying a maximum sentence of 18 months, with the same requirement for registering as a sexual offender every 180 days.

Woolf was also indicted on seven counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance. Six of those counts are also second-degree felonies. The seventh is a fifth-degree felony carrying a maximum prison sentence of 12 months and requiring registration as a sexual offender once a year.

He also faces one charge of possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony carrying a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison.

Woolf is on home detention with $10,000 bond and a GPS device attached to his body.

Woolf’s lawyer, Michael J. Goldberg of the Goldberg Law Firm in Cleveland, confirmed he asked for changes in the conditions of Woolf’s bond and home detention.

“He should be able to ... do his personal errands and meet with me and meet with other professionals and go to work without having to, you know, get a permission slip,” Goldberg told the CJN May 24. “I’m not going to disclose where he lives or where he works. He’s already had issues, you know, with people, with the community, I mean. We’re not looking for any trouble.”

Goldberg said he was not surprised by the indictments.

“I’d love to see the discovery before I say anything,” he said.

Woolf is scheduled to be arraigned June 14 in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.