Yousef Al Otaiba, ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the United States, and Malcolm Hoenlein, vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, will headline an online conversation titled “Pillars of Faith: Building a Better World” with Rabbi Pinchas Landis, director of Partners In Torah of Cleveland 6:30 p.m. April 25.
Both men have spent decades working towards a lasting peace in the Middle East, often in secret. Since the Abraham Accords have been signed, the mutual cooperation between the U.S., U.A.E., and Israel can come out of the shadows. Throughout the evening, the two will discuss their parallel trajectories, similarities between the Jewish and Muslim communities, and the potential for a sustained partnership of peace.
Landis said his hope for the program is that it will foster friendship and understanding among local Jews and Muslims, in hopes the alliances between the U.S., Middle Eastern states and Israel will continue to grow.
“It’s really a conversation between two friends who are from very different places who have been working together for years,” Landis told the Cleveland Jewish News April 21, adding he hopes people will see the commonalities as well as understanding the differences. “I’m just looking forward to sit down with two such icons.”
Donations to The Partners In Torah Cleveland Campaign will be encouraged, with a goal to raise the Partners In Torah’s annual $300,000 budget in the 33-hour campaign. Matches will be given for donations from top donors, Landis said.
Partners in Torah Cleveland, which held a monthly Schmorg pre-pandemic, has continued bringing Torah learning to the Cleveland Jewish community throughout the last year, Landis said. In the past year he said, learners have continued their Torah study with their partners virtually, new associate director, Rabbi Doovie Jacoby was hired, and learners have logged in Tuesday nights for weekly Torah learning with Landis.