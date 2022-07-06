About 85 people tuned in or attended the Ohio Jewish Communities annual meeting June 29 to listen to three panel discussions with state and local representatives discussing building and strengthening community partnerships, security needs and antisemitism.
The meeting – held at Temple Israel in Columbus and livestreamed on YouTube – opened with Judith Brachman, OJC past president and current treasurer and secretary, presenting the slate of elected board members. Executive Director Howie Beigelman gave a farewell tribute to an outgoing board member and former Jewish community relations directors.
The first panel included a conversation between J. David Heller, past board chair and trustee of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood, and Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague as they discussed the state’s investment in Israel Bonds, ResultsOHIO projects like STABLE Accounts and Ag-LINK, and speaking out against Jew hatred. Heller said Ohio is the second largest state investor in Israel Bonds behind New York.
Sprague said he wanted to accomplish three things in the treasurer’s office, including being a wise investor as he has done with Israel Bonds, being a bold innovator as with the ResultsOHIO program, and being a good steward of tax payer’s dollars.
He credited his ability and knowledge to speak up for the Jewish community to Beigelman and the OJC.
“I really despise that type of persecution, I think it’s wrong,” Sprague said of antisemitism. “So I’m proud to stand with Ohio Jews and proud to stand with Israel and stand up to that hatred.”
Heller advised clergy and politicians to speak out against antisemitism and Jew hatred.
“Speak up, speak out and make sure it is not accepted at all in our society,” he said.
Bradley Kastan, co-chair of JewishColumbus’ Jewish community relations committee, took the stage to moderate a conversation with Democratic Rep. Juanita Brent of House District 12 and Republican State Sen. Matt Dolan of Senate District 24 as they discussed working across the aisle and geography for the safety and improvement of Ohio communities.
“What’s keeping this room up at night is security,” Kastan said, explaining that just down the street is the Jewish day school where earlier this year a security guard made online threats to the school. He asked if OJC is doing enough to educate legislators about the security and funding needs of the Jewish community.
“I think we are starting to understand that the responsibility to places of worship and schools, unfortunately, this day is to be able to ‘harden’ them to make sure they are safe for worship, they are safe for kids,” Dolan said in response.
Brent stressed the need for colleagues in office to communicate to get things done.
As both the senator and representative represent Cleveland in its urban and more rural districts, Kastan asked how the work in one district impacts the other and how they work together.
“People’s interests no matter what part of the state you live in is the same,” Brent said. “They want to make sure they have affordable housing, they want to make sure their kids are safe in the schools, they want to make sure they have a good paying job.”
Dolan spoke about transformational projects, such as Intel Corp.’s announcement of its investment in Central Ohio, and said the whole state benefits.
“Intel is a win for the entire state,” he said. “I come from Northeast Ohio, we are going to benefit from Intel being here, I think, once people understand that an investment in Ohio helps Ohio.”
Lastly, Brent spoke about the importance of education, including school choice, and solving the problem of funding while not hurting public school funding.
The last panel was led by Amy Kaplan, vice president of external affairs and director of government relations for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, who spoke with Rep. Jason Stephens of District 93 in the Appalachian region and House Assistant Minority Leader Thomas West of District 49 in Stark County, which includes Canton, Plain Township and most of Jackson Township.
Stephens and West also discussed projects like Intel and the benefit to all districts through the boost in the economy and job creation.
Kaplan asked the representatives what the top issues are for their constituents and if there are commonalities between people’s concerns in the two districts.
Stephens said the economy is the No. 1 concern of his constituents.
“This is a hard question because this week obviously with the Supreme Court ruling, you hear a lot of conversations around reproductive health, but prior to that you heard a lot about gun violence, you heard a lot about teachers being armed,” West said. “So it goes in phases about what we are talking about.”
West said it comes down to the hierarchy of needs such as food, clothing and shelter.
The panel finished with a discussion about strengthening coalitions between the Jewish community and the Black and rural communities.
“No. 1 ... it’s not about red or blue, it’s about red, white and blue. It’s about the United States of America and us fighting for all individuals,” West said. “No. 2, it’s not white or Black, it’s what’s right.” He spoke about the longstanding relationship between the Jewish and Black communities and the importance of continuing to speak out for one another.
“One of the things that was mentioned earlier was the issue of security and security of our places of worship, and I can’t tell you how upsetting it is that we have to worry about such a thing, and we worry about it, too,” Stephens said, adding that people in the state cannot be naive about the issue and the need to address it.
The meeting wrapped up with an executive report from Beigelman as he discussed the impact OJC has with the relationships it has built.
“There’s no more important time than today for political action in our country,” he said with a request for people to support the OJC. “... We all have work to do, together.”