Anti-Defamation League’s Cleveland Regional Director James Pasch was promoted to senior director of national litigation to oversee a new program, according to a Jan. 19 news release.
In this new role, Pasch will coordinate, develop and lead a new nationwide strategic litigation program that will take the fight against antisemitism and extremism to the battleground of the courts. The program will leverage and marshal the organization’s existing asset, including staff lawyers, law firms, volunteer leaders, regional offices and subject-matter experts to take on civil cases related to domestic extremism, as well as antisemitism and other forms of hate and bigotry, the release stated.
“We are extremely fortunate that James has agreed to spearhead our new program taking aim at domestic extremists, and at bigotry both online and off by pursuing civil litigation against extremist individuals and organizations and others who traffic in hate,” Eileen Hershenov, ADL senior vice president of democracy initiatives, said in the release. “This will build on our path-breaking work as co-counsel representing the District of Columbia against the extremists who violently attacked our democracy at the nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021.”
As a graduate of Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland, Pasch is a litigator who started a small-firm practice in Cleveland after serving as a law clerk on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C.
He has served as director of the ADL Cleveland office, serving Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Western Pennsylvania since 2019. During his tenure, Pasch launched a pro-bono legal assistance program to assist victims of hate crimes in Ohio and has responded to record levels of antisemitic incidents by forming new partnerships with law enforcement agencies and community organizations.
In leading the office, he has overseen a 200% increase in No Place for Hate educational programming in schools across the region, according to the release. Previously, Pasch served as a member of the ADL’s Cleveland regional board.
“James has been a tremendous regional director in the Cleveland region and has well-positioned the region for success far into the future,” Yelena Boxer, ADL Cleveland rRegional board chair, said in the release. “We are thrilled to have access to his unflagging energy, intellect, and talent as we move into this crucial next phase of ADL’s work.”