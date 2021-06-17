Three-quarters of U.S. Jews said their concern over antisemitism in the country has grown following the fighting last month in Israel and Gaza, according to a survey published June 14 by the Anti-Defamation League.
“We already know from our Audit of Antisemitic Incident data that in the last five years, the level of antisemitic acts around the U.S. has risen dramatically,” James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, said in a June 16 email to the Cleveland Jewish News. “And that in Ohio this past year, we saw our largest percent increase in our history. In 2019, ADL recorded the largest number of antisemitic incidents in America since it started tracking such data in 1979.
“So, it is not surprising that with the upsurge in antisemitic incidents during May, that American Jews are reporting that they are experiencing higher levels of antisemitism.”
More than 40% of the respondents said they are now more concerned for their personal safety than they were before the 11 days of warring. Also, more than half said calling for companies and organizations to boycott, divest from or sanction Israel is “definitely or probably antisemitic.”
According to the recent Pew Research Center study of American Jews, 10% of respondents supported the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement.
The ADL poll of 576 Jewish-American adults was taken from May 25 to June 1 by the polling firm YouGov. Its margin of error is 4%.
“It is important to note that this survey is only one barometer of antisemitism in America,” Pasch said. “Other recent surveys have suggested that while incidents are up significantly, antisemitic attitudes held by most Americans are at historic lows.”
The ADL and other groups documented a surge in antisemitic incidents in the United States during and after the Israel-Gaza fighting. The incidents more than doubled during and after the fighting when compared to the same time last year, the ADL found. (The 2020 period was near the first wave of the pandemic and its associated social distancing restrictions.) The ADL’s tally includes physical assaults, as well as antisemitic and some anti-Zionist harassment and vandalism.
“At times of unrest or violence between Israel and armed terrorist groups, we have historically seen a spike in antisemitic incidents, but this year the surge was particularly dramatic and violent,” Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL’s CEO, said in a release. “This activity has affected more than specific individuals targeted: American Jews broadly are feeling less secure than before, and they believe strongly that our leaders need to do more to prevent further incidents.”
The survey also found that 60% of respondents “witnessed behavior or comments they deem antisemitic either online or in-person as a result of the recent violence.” More than three-quarters of respondents said they want President Joe Biden, Congress, civil rights groups and faith leaders to do more to address antisemitism.
In addition, more than half of respondents said calling Israel an “apartheid state” is definitely or probably antisemitic, a finding that comes months after B’Tselem, an Israeli human rights group, called Israel an “apartheid regime.” Human Rights Watch also declared in April that Israel’s control over Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza qualifies as apartheid.
Majorities of respondents also said the following statements or actions are definitely or probably antisemitic: calling Zionism racist; comparing Israeli actions to those of the Nazis; saying Israel shouldn’t exist as a Jewish state; and protesting Israeli actions outside an American synagogue.
Pasch reminded people the ADL is available to take complaints.
“On the ground here, ADL remains the 911 for the Jewish community,” he wrote. “Whenever an incident occurs, we are there to provide resources and other assistance. We will continue to work with our schools, our law enforcement institutions and leaders across the region to stop antisemitism and hate, whenever and wherever we see it.”