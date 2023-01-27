James Pasch, Anti-Defamation League Cleveland regional director, plans to remain in Cleveland as he takes on his new role as senior director of national litigation, overseeing a new ADL nationwide litigation program.
Pasch has served as the regional director of the ADL Cleveland office, serving Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and western Pennsylvania since 2019.
He told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 20 the regional office will transition to a new director over the coming months.
“I just feel very fortunate for the opportunity to spearhead this new program,” Pasch said. “I look forward to working with all of my colleagues across the ADL in pursuing civil litigation against extremist individuals and organizations.”
His new position is ADL’s first full-time dedicated head of litigation, which he said is critical in the fight against extremism, antisemitism and other forms of hate.
“I’ve talked often during my time as regional director about how in the fight against hate, we need to use every tool we have in the toolkit, and litigation is one of those tools,” Pasch said. “We need to build on the path for litigation that we’ve helped as co-counsel bring in federal court for the District of Columbia against the Proud Boys and Oathkeepers for the role that they played in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and we need to build upon that.”
In this new role, Pasch will coordinate, develop and lead a new nationwide strategic litigation program that will take the fight against antisemitism and extremism to the battleground of the courts. The program will leverage and marshal the organization’s existing assets, including staff lawyers, law firms, volunteer leaders, regional offices and subject-matter experts to take on civil cases related to domestic extremism, as well as antisemitism and other forms of hate and bigotry, according to a news release.
“We are extremely fortunate that James has agreed to spearhead our new program taking aim at domestic extremists, and at bigotry both online and off by pursuing civil litigation against extremist individuals and organizations and others who traffic in hate,” Eileen Hershenov, ADL senior vice president of democracy initiatives, said in the release. “This will build on our path-breaking work as co-counsel representing the District of Columbia against the extremists who violently attacked our democracy at the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.”
As a graduate of Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland, Pasch is a litigator who started a small firm in Cleveland after serving as a law clerk on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C.
During his tenure as regional director, Pasch launched a pro bono legal assistance program to assist victims of hate crimes in Ohio and has responded to record levels of antisemitic incidents by forming new partnerships with law enforcement agencies and community organizations.
In leading the office, he has overseen a 200% increase in No Place for Hate educational programming in schools across the region, according to the release. Previously, Pasch served as a member of the ADL’s Cleveland regional board.
Pasch, who served on Beachwood City Council from 2014 to 2021, was its president in 2020 and 2021.
“James has been a tremendous regional director in the Cleveland region and has well positioned the region for success far into the future,” Yelena Boxer, ADL Cleveland regional board chair, said in the release. “We are thrilled to have access to his unflagging energy, intellect and talent as we move into this crucial next phase of ADL’s work.”
Pasch was honored by the Cleveland Jewish News as a member of the 2021 class of CJN 18 Difference Makers.