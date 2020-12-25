The Passov Group, a family of four companies with specializations in commercial property ranging from management to branding to brokerage located in Beachwood, has expanded into its second market with an office in Columbus’ Short North neighborhood opening by the first quarter of 2021.
The group consists of investment and commercial sales firm Luttner Passov Investment Group, Joyce + Passov Commercial Property Management Group, commercial broker and services provider Passov Real Estate Group, and branding and marketing agency Passov Branding.
Owner Steve Passov attributed the group’s first expansion to seeing opportunity for every aspect of the companies as he has watched Columbus evolve.
“When you start watching true growth of Columbus, pegged with the infrastructure, there’s just opportunity,” said Passov, a resident of Highland Heights. “Over the last couple of years, we had more and more clients talking to us about the need for some space and doing things in and around the Columbus market, so that’s really what got us focused.”
Last year, the group had originally thought about taking the dive into Columbus that would have gone into effect this year, but COVID-19 slowed those initial ideas, Passov said.
The group will move into a freshly renovated space upon its completion, and the office is already being headed by Austin Loconti, a recent Ohio State University graduate who got his start with Passov Group as an intern in 2017.
Rather than feeling hesitant about entering unknown territory, Passov and his team look forward to adjusting to a new market and learning about the people and properties.
“We’re comfortable, because you still have a common denominator of the commercial real estate world,” Passov said. “Clearly, in this environment, opening new offices in the real estate field could be a head scratcher for some, but we really like it, especially with our complementary companies that are coming in.”
Passov’s goal for the Columbus office is to grow it to where it can mirror how the Cleveland companies function through a collaborative approach. By using this approach, the Columbus office could follow in Cleveland’s footsteps of balanced representation for landlords and tenants, as well developing its health care wellness division.
“Our goal would be to grow that company, and when we grow it from an agent standpoint, you’re probably talking six to eight agents,” Passov said. “Then we would have some other ancillary things running our branding company and the like. ... In Columbus, we would hope to have a similar formula as far as landlord representation, having signs out there and working on behalf of landlords making sure the marketing and everything else is solid, and then hopefully finding the tenant side of it and growing into our health care wellness division.”
Upon making the first expansion, Passov said he thinks to the future and wants to focus on establishing the group in Ohio before possibly expanding out of the state.
“We really want to maintain our Ohio presence,” Passov said. “We’re looking forward to getting our Columbus footing and then from there, I think we can start pivoting to see where that growth starts to come. If we start seeing a lot of activity getting further south, maybe we would end up having another spoke in the future.”