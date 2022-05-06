Before actors Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody took to the stage for the Cleveland Jewish News and Medical Mutual’s “An Evening with Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody” at the Maltz Performing Arts Center on May 1, they spoke with the CJN about their love of Israel, Judaism, family, social media fame, the importance of local media and the secret to a happy marriage.

Before meeting Grody, Patinkin said he first went to Israel in the early 1970s following his time at Juilliard in New York City. He visited a kibbutz where his cousins lived, planning to “hang out and stay for quite some time,” he told the CJN. They asked what his plans were, prompting Patinkin to say he planned on returning to America and going to work.

“They asked what kind of work and I said that I wanted to be an actor,” he recalled. “They said, ‘What is actor, that’s bullshit. You come to Israel, you get married, you go into the army and have babies and that is what you do.’ And I said, ‘OK, maybe I’ll do that too.’ And then I left. Years later, (Kathryn and I) met.”

The couple then returned to Israel when Grody was pregnant with their son Isaac, with Grody adding he is named in memory of her father, Irving. But during a visit to the Cave of the Machpelah in Hebron, they felt Isaac kick for the first time. The couple also visited while Patinkin was shooting “Homeland.”

“We learned that Isaac means ‘laughter’ in Hebrew,” Grody said.

Married in 1980, Patinkin comes from a Conservative Jewish family – with his mother, Doralee Patinkin Rubin, who released a cookbook in 1997, “Grandma Doralee Patinkin’s Holiday Cookbook: A Jewish Family’s Celebrations,” of which Patinkin wrote the foreword. Patinkin even says prayers twice daily for their dog, Becky, and if they aren’t home, he has recorded prayers for the dog sitter to play for her. As for Grody, she was raised a “Southern California Jew,” where being Jewish was defined as celebrating Rosh Hashanah, Passover and Chanukah, and “practicing social justice.”

While they both come from opposite sides of the religious spectrum, the couple has a family admired by many online since they rose to social media stardom in the early aughts of the COVID-19 pandemic when their other son, Gideon, started posting short clips of their day.

“We had just had our real anniversary on April 16, 2020, which marked our first date, and it was a day or two after that we were walking down the street with our son,” Patinkin recalled. “He takes out his camera, as he often does, for the family archive.”

Grody said, “He asked how our anniversary was. And I said, ‘Oh, we had a fight.’ And then we described that fight and he asked, ‘Mind if I post this?’ And I said, ‘What’s that?’”

Gideon’s major point was that he wanted more people to be aware of the International Rescue Committee’s work and he was “frustrated the same few thousand people were looking at their posts,” she said.

“People are terrified and miserable right now, and he thought people would appreciate this and it might get more eyes on the IRC,” Grody added.

And that’s how the couple got started on social media, they said.

While the social media fame has its place, the couple also touched on the importance of local media, specifically Jewish media. Cultivating smaller media companies, no matter the religious or cultural group, allows for varied perspectives to be shared, Patinkin said.

“I feel we all have a finite amount of time and energy,” he said. “I try to choose anything and everything that I can associate myself with that takes care of everything. Not just the diaspora of Jews, but the diaspora of humanity. All over the world. I am attracted to Jewish causes and organizations that look after everyone as human beings, as equals, as brothers and sisters all over the world to repair and tikkun our olam.”

Grody added, “I believe in all sorts of diverse, authentic media that deals with supporting your culture and supporting other cultures and doing its best to monitor disinformation. I think (local Jewish media) has a really hard job right now, especially with antisemitism on the rise. It is really important to have a lot of healthy participatory Jewish points of view.”

Calling the opportunity to come to Cleveland an “interesting invitation,” Grody said the experience was either going to be “fun for everybody or we’ll separate for a few months to recover,” which prompted Patinkin to touch on a lesser-known fact of the couple – that they’ve separated twice during their marriage.

“We call it our troubles,” he said. “And what I want (Jewish Clevelanders) to know is that if you’re looking for a partner, look for the feeling you can’t explain. That you can’t put words to. If the ‘what’ will hit the fan, it will hit the fan eventually. If you pick lucky and right, one or both of you will stick it out and fight through.”

On their 25th anniversary, Grody gifted Patinkin with a ring that has two small bumps to signify those hardships.

“We couldn’t be apart, we tried, thinking we needed a break,” he said. “We couldn’t watch each other eat at some point. We were still with each other every minute of the day on the phone, and then we realized – we are doomed to be with each other.”