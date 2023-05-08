Visitors to Tower City Center in downtown Cleveland May 7 were greeted with a unique sight – two bubblers attempting to break several Guinness World Records for bubbling.
Gary Pearlman of Mayfield Heights, also known as Dr. U.R. Awesome, and bubbler Blaise Ryndes, who previously appeared on “America’s Got Talent” for his bubbling skills, worked together to attempt and set five world records – tallest free standing soap bubble, tallest supported soap bubble tube, tallest free floating soap bubble, largest soap bubble tornado and largest soap bubble volcano.
Pearlman already has 11 confirmed world records, and at least “three or four” of the attempts were thought to be successful, Pearlman told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Steve Presser served as event emcee, with physicist Thomas Altman serving as the certified Guinness calculator for measurement. Some attendees also got involved and were asked to serve as witnesses of the attempts and to record what they saw for the record submission process.
Pearlman said he and Ryndes started the event with a positive attitude, confident they would break records. Calling each other their “bubble bro,” Ryndes told the CJN the pair met in 2015 at a symposium of bubble blowers in Boston.
“Gary took me under his wing, and for years, we talked about doing this, and these are my first records,” he said, adding he celebrated his 22nd birthday a few days ago and the record attempts were his “birthday gift.”
“I couldn’t think of a better gift.” Rydnes said. “This is awesome.”
While breaking records is an exciting part of the gig, both Ryndes and Pearlman said seeing how fans react to their bubble creations is what makes it all worth it.
“It’s more about the joy and happiness we bring to people,” Pearlman said. “The records I get – it’s not about being the best of the best. I use this more as a motivation to show girls and boys that anything is possible if you put your mind to it. Don’t let anyone burst your bubble. If I can get 12, 13 or 15 world records, surely you can be a plumber, a doctor or whatever you want to be. Don’t let anyone say otherwise.”