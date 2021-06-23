James and Marguerite Pearson have established the James F. and Marguerite A. Pearson Endowed Chair in Neuro Developmental Sciences for Rare Diseases at Akron Children’s Hospital with a $2 million gift. The chair was created to recognize outstanding performance, provide a tool to recruit and retain talent and serve as funding to support NDSC patients and families.
“The Pearsons have seen firsthand the specialized work that we do in our neuro developmental science center,” Grace Wakulchik, president and CEO of Akron Children’s, said in a news release.
The Pearsons, of Wadsworth, made the gift of the chair in honor of their granddaughter, Elise Bonsky of Copley.
Pediatric neurologist Dr. Vivek Veluchamy will hold the chair. He has a special relationship to the family as he treated Elise for a rare disorder of the nervous system.
“We believe Elise is doing so well because of the care Dr. Veluchamy has provided,” James Pearson stated in the release. “Our family is beyond grateful, and we hope our support can help other families in need of care that can truly improve a child’s quality of life.”