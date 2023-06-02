A 19-year-old South Euclid man who claimed to be a pedestrian that was injured in a fatal crash in University Heights May 27 was arrested for his role in the incident which claimed two lives.
Khaleel Johnson, who was a driver in one of two vehicles that collided head-on, was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, University Heights police said in a news release.
The crash occurred on Cedar Road near Brockway Road.
Johnson was arrested May 30 by University Heights police at University Hospital’s Main Campus, where he was being treated for his injuries, and transported to jail in Solon.
On May 30, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Marlon Emory, 20, of South Euclid and John Nelson, 75, of Akron.
Johnson appeared in Shaker Heights Municipal Court, where he waived a preliminary hearing, and agreed to have the case bound over to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Grand Jury. Johnson is out on a $200,000 bond.
When police were dispatched to the area of Cedar and Brockway roads, they found the vehicles in flames next to an electrical pole with the two victims trapped inside. Johnson, who was thought to be a bystander, had sustained significant injuries to his leg and hands, and was found on a front lawn nearby being attended to by a good Samaritan.
The release said the scene was secured, and after the fires were extinguished by the University Heights and Cleveland Heights fire departments, a deceased person was found inside each vehicle.
Johnson was treated and transported by University Heights Fire Department paramedics to the University Hospital’s Main Campus Emergency Department. The Eastside Department Group Enforcement Accident Investigation Unit, UHPD detective dureau and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office were all contacted and responded to investigate, and a subsequent investigation determined that Johnson, the alleged pedestrian victim, was the driver of one of the vehicles, police said.