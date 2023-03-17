Longtime Solon councilman Robert N. Pelunis announced his intention to run for Bedford Municipal Court judge, according to a news release.
He filed the appropriate paperwork to appear on the May 2 primary election ballot, he said.
Pelunis has served on Solon City Council for 22 years and is Ward 2 councilman. Elected in 2001, he has served as chairman of the public works committee, planning commission and a member of the finance committee, safety and public work committee and economic development committee, as well as Grantwood Golf Course board of trustees, the cable television advisory commission and other committees.
According to the release, Pelunis has experience in civil litigation, criminal defense and other areas of law. He has been admitted in the Ohio Supreme Court, the U.S. District Court, various state and federal Courts of Appeals, and the U.S. Supreme Court.
Pelunis graduated from Solon High School, and received a Bachelor of Science from Ohio University in Athens. He earned his law degree from the Cleveland State University College of Law, which was formerly the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.