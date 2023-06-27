Allen Pennington was named service director for the city of University Heights, effective June 26.
He most recently served in the same capacity for the city of Mentor for 22 years, according to a city news release. University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan announced his hiring at the June 20 city council meeting. Pennington replaces Jeff Pokorny, who retired on April 1.
“In our next service director, I wanted someone who would share in and implement our city’s vision of a modern public works department not only with modernized services and improved roads, but with year-round parks and recreation offerings,” Brennan said in the release. “Someone who will help lead in developing the new facilities needed to fulfill this vision. Someone who brings other relevant expertise to move the City forward, as we improve our infrastructure and neighborhoods.
Pennington has 29 years of experience. As a licensed professional engineer, he has a background in capital projects and street maintenance. He managed Mentor’s road repair project program for the last 17 years and has 22 years of experience in public project administration, design and inspection, the release said. Additionally, he has served on the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency’s bicycle and pedestrian advisory council since 2021.
Prior his time in Mentor, Pennington also worked for CT Consultants and Gleason Construction. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the American Society of Highway Engineers.
“As a public engineer, Allen Pennington has demonstrated success in Mentor in roads and infrastructure, and through his service on the NOACA Bicycling Subcommittee,” Brennan said in the release. “He is up for his next career challenge. He will succeed, because he’s smart, he works hard, and he gets things done. ... I have every confidence that Allen will do an exceptional job running our Service Department and serving the residents of University Heights.”