About 300 people who had planned to spend Passover at the Bertram Inn in Aurora will have to make other plans because mass gatherings are not permitted in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are experiencing a virtually immeasurable impact on business of course not just with the Passover event, but events we had in the pipeline that we had to cancel over the last couple of weeks,” Derrick Bryan, director of operations at Bertram Inn, told the Cleveland Jewish News on Macrh 19. “(COVID-19) has had a devastating impact, not just on us, but any other hotel/restaurant.”
Bryan said he expected about 300 people for the private event and estimated about 160 rooms a night were going to be booked during th eioght-day holiday that begins on gthe evening of April 8 this year.
“Room nights is where I don’t know ’cause obviously there was talk of having it up to a full week – that would be well over 1,000 room nights,” Bryan said. “This was a large source of profit for us. It has no food and beverage impact, because it’s all (kosher) catered, but certainly with the amount of rooms that were anticipated and the amount of time that people were staying, it was a large event.”