Park Synagogue East in Pepper Pike discussed plans for a 10,000-square-foot-expansion and community nature trail Dec. 16 during Pepper Pike City Council’s virtual meeting. The synagogue, which has a location in Cleveland Heights, wants to rezone 16.6 acres.
The plans include enlarging the synagogue’s sanctuary and creating a new social hall event space – about 10,000 square feet of additions, as well as the establishment of a nature trail that would connect Pepper Pike Park to the South Woodland and Brainard roads corner of Park Synagogue’s property through the wetlands, without disturbing the surrounding ecosystem.
Pepper Pike Mayor Richard Bain previously told the Cleveland Jewish News that, in order to complete the plan, the synagogue must rezone a parcel of U-1 residential property it owns at 27500 Shaker Blvd., between the synagogue and the Pepper Pike Fire Department into a U-2 district.
Lawyer Dale Markowitz represented Park Synagogue at the meeting. Park Synagogue’s Executive Director Stuart Deicher and Senior Rabbi Joshua Skoff also were in attendance.
Markowitz sought council’s approval to add the rezoning Ordinance 2020-29 to the Pepper Pike’s May ballot. He noted the Dec. 16 meeting marked the issues third hearing and walked attendees through the synagogue’s plans for the property.
Out of the six people, including Skoff, who spoke during the public hearing, none expressed opposition to the plan. Most expressed excitement over the proposed walking trail.
Skoff identified common values and goals among attendees, regardless of different faiths and backgrounds. He said all generally seek a place to raise children with good schools and land to take pride in.
“We all want to live securely in our homes and in our streets, we all want a chance to be a good neighbor, and ultimately, many of us choose to have a place to worship freely and comfortably,” Skoff said. “These are values I think that many of us share and this is what we all want, no matter what our background or where we come from, and that’s part of what’s happening to Park Synagogue in its motivation for this.”
Skoff said people are quick to highlight differences and divisions instead of reaching out to each other and admitted the world has become a place with a lot of yelling and anger.
“Every time that we can put forth an example of cooperation, every time that we can put forth an example of people coming together, we set such a good example to our children and to the next generation,” Skoff said. “This is just one more wonderful opportunity to set a good example of being good neighbors and continuing to give people the opportunity to get what we all want: a place to live, a good school, a place to worship and a place to be a good neighbor.”
The Pepper Pike planning commission gives the proposal a “positive recommendation to approve the rezoning as requested and to place the matter on the ballot.”