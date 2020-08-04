Lisa Fromson Waxman believes memories are life’s currency.
She grew up crafting them by spending time with family, especially her grandparents who taught her the importance of living in the moment with those you love most.
Once she became a mother, it became Waxman’s dream for her children to have the same close-knit relationship with their grandparents, where they’d together forge unforgettable experiences, she said.
With a little planning, Waxman created one of the greatest memories for her family during the COVID-19 pandemic: surprising her parents, Jay and Hope Fromson, with a vow renewal ceremony on their 60th anniversary July 2.
“I made memories with my grandparents, and I wanted memories for my children,” said Waxman, a Solon resident and member of Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike and Cleveland Heights. “Memories don’t just happen – you have to make them happen. I wanted to make their anniversary special.”
On the day of her parents’ anniversary, Waxman’s family met in her parents’ Pepper Pike garage, where they’d held family gatherings throughout the pandemic due to its space and airiness. This time, Waxman came prepared with a portable AC unit from a neighbor so the July heat wouldn’t affect her mother’s respiratory issues. Both Jay and Hope Fromson are also three-time cancer survivors.
The surprise kicked off with Waxman presenting her parents with a video of photos of them over the years made by her nephew. The photos had been sent in by her parents’ friends and relatives, per Waxman’s request.
Cantor Kathy Fromson of Temple Israel in Bath Township, Waxman’s sister-in-law, then led the vow renewal.
The service featured a homemade chuppah Waxman had made with skewers, Styrofoam balls and Jay’s father’s tallit, that she and her brother held over their parents. Waxman’s children gave their grandparents tanzanite rings to exchange.
“I think the sweetest moment was when I asked them to say a few words to each other on how they felt about being married for 60 years,” Kathy Fromson said. “It just made everybody cry, including them. It was just the most incredible moment because you could see that the love they have for each other hasn’t waned at all.
“I hope that someday they can safely get out of their house and go to a restaurant, but they can’t. It’s just really so sad, but that was the beauty of it. It was the light amidst the darkness.”
Kathy Fromson read blessings and had Jay smash a light bulb wrapped in a towel. She ended the ceremony by singing Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young” with her guitar.
Jay Fromson, 81, still remembers the first time he met Hope, 81, almost 70 years ago.
“We met in the seventh grade at Shaker Heights Junior High School, and Hope sat in front of me in the first-hour English class,” Jay Fromson said. “I knew she was the one within a couple of years.”
From the ceremony, the chuppah made of his father’s tallit, his daughter-in-law’s service and his family being present, the evening was enough to leave Jay Fromson in awe.
“The memory of our anniversary with our children, grandchildren and great-grandchild would have been enough, but this just went over the top,” Jay Fromson said. “It was very emotional and very touching. We loved it.”