When Michael and Fani Kirschner looked for a place to settle their family, their sights were on the Orange City School District.

“We really love Northeast Ohio and the people,” said Kirschner, a pilot who moved to North Pointe Drive in The Pointe at Sterling Lakes subdivision in Pepper Pike in June 2017. “If we could afford to, we wanted to live in the best school district for what we felt would be the best for our kids.”

Kirschner said his wife and sons, Leon, 7 and Noam, 6, toured Moreland Hills Elementary School.

“Everybody knew what house we were buying, where we were living, so there was nothing that was a secret,” he said.

But in early April, Kirschner missed a call from Lynn Campbell, superintendent of Orange schools.

“My stomach dropped,” Kirschner told the Cleveland Jewish News.

When he called Campbell back the following day, a Saturday, Campbell warned him he had sent official notification the Kirschners’ property is located in the Beachwood City School District – and not the Orange City School District.

“I regret to inform you,” the April 4 letter began, and went on to state his children could remain in Orange schools for the rest of the school year provided the family paid tuition, but his children will be withdrawn from the district prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year.

Kirschner’s property is one of 22 properties on North Pointe Drive that are in the Beachwood City School District. The remainder of the subdivision, including a few houses on North Pointe Drive, are in the Orange City School District.

Impact of the problem

Feeling the impact directly, four families with seven children ranging from kindergarten through 10th grade are facing an uncertain future for their education.

“They said you can either withdraw and go to Beachwood or you can petition the state for the territory transfer,” Kirschner said.

Two houses were built in 2008, 16 were built in 2010 and three were finished in 2017.

“It really is a mystery that nobody knew about this for all this time, that this little part of Pepper Pike was zoned for Beachwood schools,” said Kirschner, adding that his Realtor looked at the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s website prior to listing the property.

Kirschner is a pilot from the New York City area, whose airline job brought him to Northeast Ohio. Fani Kirschner was born in Israel. When the family came to Cleveland, they first lived on the west side and chose their home in Pepper Pike hoping they would not have to relocate.

“We already moved around so much in our life,” said Kirschner, whose family attends Jewish Family Experience in Beachwood.

He would like his sons to attend Orange schools in the fall and would have been willing to petition the state school board. In fact, families in the neighborhood began the process, submitting a petition to the Beachwood district.

The state board of education takes up these requests only in even-numbered years, and the deadline was April 1, 2020, for a submission of a request. A deadline to submit signatures to the relinquishing school district – Beachwood in this case – was March 15.

According to the Ohio Department of Education’s website, the state board of education would make a decision based on the materials presented. The receiving school district, in this case Orange, would need to pass a resolution accepting the territory for the approval to be final.

“It was kind of like an April fools’ joke, but it obviously wasn’t,” Kirschner said. “We had already been dealing with so much stress – death in the family, you know, everything that everyone’s going through, and then this on top of it. It just kind of amplified the effects on us.”

Complicating matters, the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I couldn’t just make a call and find out what the story was because I wanted to verify this,” said Kirschner, spending a week researching the issue. “This was all a huge surprise to me. I know the Orange district was telling us this, but there was conflicting information from various sources.”

How the issue came to light

Campbell, the Orange superintendent, said he first became aware of the territory issue in mid-March when he was verifying a student’s street number on the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s website. He noticed the school district listed on the website for that address came up as Beachwood, rather than Orange.

He did additional research, as did Emily Spivack, an attorney at Squire Patton Boggs in Cleveland who emailed three county auditor staff members April 14, asking which school district was receiving property taxes for the homes in question.

Two days later, Spivack and Orange City School District treasurer Todd Puster received an email acknowledging an error dating to 1964, when Interstate 271 was built. At that time, Beachwood and Pepper Pike made a land swap.

“So it appears that when the Beachwood/Orange/Pepper Pike municipal boundary lines were adjusted for the I271 project, it did not change the school district boundaries,” Bryan Dunn, administrator of the Cuyahoga County budget commission, wrote in an April 16 email. “The parcels in this book/page are marked as Pepper/Beachwood and this is correct.

“It appears that the school boundaries were adjusted in error to match current municipal boundaries,” Dunn wrote. “I have made adjustments to the GIS so that it will show up on MyPlace correctly when we next post edits, perhaps this Friday.”

Beachwood School District’s position

In an email to the CJN, Beachwood Superintendent Robert P. Hardis said he was aware of the transfer request.

“We are hopeful that a resolution can be achieved between our district and Orange City Schools,” he wrote. “At this point in time, Beachwood Schools has no additional information to provide.”

Daniel McIntyre at Brindza McIntyre & Seed in Cleveland, legal counsel for the Beachwood School District, laid out the district’s position in a May 13 registered letter obtained by the CJN.

The letter said Beachwood wants to begin serving the affected students “immediately” and cited an interest in keeping commercial property included in the geographic bounds of Beachwood schools.

McIntyre cited missed deadlines as the reason It would not aid in the petition for territory transfer, acknowledging the seven children have attended Orange schools tuition-free since 2017.

“I also understand that the Orange Schools are not inclined to approve the arrangement for any future years,” the letter read. “We are sympathetic to these circumstances, but we believe that the Beachwood Schools offer extraordinary educational programming and services.”

McIntyre closed his letter with an invitation to Kirschner to arrange a tour of the district’s facilities to “learn more about the extraordinary education available in the Beachwood Schools.’

Tuition, looking ahead

Orange schools waived tuition for the seven students for the balance of the school year. Campbell said he was able to do so partly because the families enrolled in good faith and also because of the mistake on one of the Cuyahoga County auditor’s website geographic information system maps, “which they have acknowledged and corrected.”

Campbell said, “We thought that was the right thing to do because we didn’t have prior knowledge that these homes were not in the district.”

Full-year tuition this year for Orange would have been $23,454.36, as set by the Ohio Department of Education, Campbell said.

Orange is not an open-enrollment district, but both Campbell and school board president Beth Wilson-Fish said they would consider offering tuition for the affected families.

“We are extremely sympathetic, especially due to the timing and the challenges that all public schools are facing at this time,” she said.

Campbell said he was concerned for the families and was unaware of the state’s deadlines for territory transfer when he learned of the problem.

“It’s very unfortunate,” he said. “I can’t help when things were discovered, but I’m being transparent.”

Kirschner said he feels strongly about keeping his children in the Orange schools, but he is not willing to pay tuition to do so.

“I’m also worried now that our time is running out because there’s only one week left of the official school year,” Kirschner said. “I’m afraid that once the school year’s over that our kids will be withdrawn and then maybe make it even harder to achieve our goals.”

Kirschner is considering options – but wants to remain in the Orange City School District.

“We’re starting to look at other houses,” he said after receiving McIntyre’s letter. “We’re going to see one tomorrow.”