The city of Pepper Pike Fire Department recently received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS Gold Plus Achievement Award for its commitment to offering rapid, research-based care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attack, according to a news release.
“The health care professionals who interact with a patient even before he or she enters the hospital or emergency room play a vital part in the system of care for those who have heart attacks,” Dr. James G. Jollis, volunteer chair for the GWTG-CAD Systems of Care Advisory Work Group and professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine, said in the release. “Since they are the first medical point of contact, they can save precious minutes of treatment time by activating the emergency response system that alerts hospitals to an incoming heart attack patient.”
Pepper Pike EMS is part of a small group of pre-hospital providers recognized by the American Heart Association for its commitment to success in implementing a higher standard of care, by ensuring that every ST elevation myocardial infarction patient receives treatment according to nationally accepted evidence-based guideline recommendations and standards, the release stated.
Each year, more than 250,000 people experience a STEMI, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment, and to prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible by either mechanically opening the blocked vessel or using clot-busting medication, according to the release.
“Our EMS/firefighters are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” Mayor Richard Bain said in the release. “The Mission: Lifeline program puts proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis so our residents have the best possible chance of survival.”