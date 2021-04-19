Karl Dietz, detective sergeant of the Pepper Pike Police Department, will become chief of police if city council approves his hiring at its April 28 meeting. He would replace Police Chief Joe Mariola, who is retiring on April 30.
If approved, Dietz will be sworn in as chief of police at an outdoor ceremony at noon April 29 in Pepper Pike Park.
Dietz joined the department in 1999 and was named detective sergeant in 2015. Since 2016, he has also served as acting chief of police during Mariola’s absences. As chief, he will continue to fill a weekly role as an active duty police officer in addition to his chief’s responsibilities, similar to how the Pepper Pike Fire Department operates.
In a news release, Dietz said his goal is “to lead the Pepper Pike Police Department by example and through timely feedback and continuous training for our officers. The police department will reflect the values and goals of our City leaders and residents as we continue to serve the public in a courteous and professional manner.”
According to Pepper Pike Mayor Richard Bain, Dietz was the “right person” to fill the role.
“My decision is not a lack of confidence in any of the other officers. They are all terrific in their roles,” Bain said in the release. “It was my job to judge who is the best overall leader for the department, a decision made easier by the great support for his appointment to the position which Karl received from his fellow sergeants.”
The review panel involved in selecting Dietz included city prosecutor Thomas Hanculak, city adminstrator/finance director Joe Brodzinski and Mariola.
“We are confident sergeant Dietz will prove to be a great chief,” Bain said in the release.
Mariola’s retirement was announced April 1. He spent 32 years with the police department and served as police chief since May 2016.