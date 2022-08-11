A preliminary site development plan for Medina Creative Housing’s Creative Living for Life project, planned on the Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland property at 2600 Lander Road in Pepper Pike, was approved at an Aug. 1 Pepper Pike planning and zoning commission meeting.
The project, which will serve adults with intellectual and development disabilities, will be managed by Medina Creative Housing on the sisters’ property.
According to the approved plan, there will be 25 single-family housing units in the independent, supportive housing community.
Pepper Pike City Council had given the Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland and Medina Creative Housing the go-ahead to begin their Creative Living for Life housing project at its Oct. 27 meeting.
Pepper Pike Mayor Richard Bain congratulated all parties at the October meeting, calling the agreement a “win, win, win” situation for the applicant, Medina Creative Housing, the Ursuline Sisters and the “biggest win” for the special-needs community to be served by the creation of the housing project.
“My congratulations and best wishes to all of those families who have waited very patiently through a lot of meetings, a lot of long meetings to get to this point this evening,” Bain said at the October meeting. “On behalf of the city, we wish you guys the very best future for your families and success with this project.”