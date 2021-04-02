Pepper Pike Police Chief Joe Mariola will retire, effective April 30, Mayor Richard Bain announced April 1.
A 32-year veteran of the department, Mariola has been chief since May 2016.
“Joe Mariola has been a wonderful chief of police,” Bain said in a news release. “A fine commander, leading by example, he is respected throughout the region and epitomizes the meaning of a truly dedicated public servant. In a time where police work has come under scrutiny, Joe Mariola exhibits the qualities to which all police should aspire; professional expertise, a guardian of the safety of his community, humble and caring service. We will miss him tremendously here at city hall and throughout the city.”
The search for a new chief will focus on identifying an appropriate candidate from within the department, Bain said.
“Experience and familiarity with the community and department as a Pepper Pike police officer is a significant quality from which the city seeks to benefit,” Bain said. “All ranked officers have been invited to participate in this process.”
Bain said a successor will be named before April 30.