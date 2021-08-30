Russ Maurer of Pepper Pike was named the 2021 International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies Nolan Altman Volunteer of the Year. The award was presented Aug. 4 at the organization’s 41st International Conference on Jewish Genealogy, which was held virtually due to COVID-19.
He was the coordinator for records Acquisitions and Translations for LitvakSIG, a complicated and multi-faceted job. He accepted the challenge of the Vilnius Household Registers of the LitvakSIG knowing that it was an enormous and complicated project. He managed and made outstanding progress overcoming a multitude of obstacles and challenges in this endeavor. Russ also has worked tirelessly for JRI-Poland, Gesher Galicia, the Jewish Tarnow Facebook group, projects related to his ancestral villages, and his home base, the Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland.
His certificate points out, “Russ Maurer’s outstanding efforts in support of Jewish genealogy exemplify volunteerism at its finest.”
The IAJGS is an umbrella organization of more than 93 Jewish genealogical societies worldwide. It coordinates and organizes activities such as its annual International Conference on Jewish Genealogy and provides a unified voice as the spokesperson on behalf of its members.
The IAJGS's vision is of a worldwide network of Jewish genealogical research organizations and partners working together as one coherent, effective and respected community, enabling peo-ple to succeed in researching Jewish ancestry and heritage.