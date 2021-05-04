Pepper Pike voters approved an issue to rezone a portion of Park Synagogue East’s property on Shaker Boulevard and Brainard Road in the May 4 election, allowing the synagogue to move forward with a 10,000 square-foot expansion and community nature trail project.
The issue, which allows the synagogue to rezone the parcel of land it would like to extend onto from a U-1 single family district to a U-2 public building district, received 532 affirmative votes, or 77.21%, and 157 votes against, or 22.79%, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Stuart Deicher, Park Synagogue’s executive director, previously told the Cleveland Jewish News the expansion plans include enlarging the synagogue’s sanctuary and creating a new social hall event space. The plans also call for the establishment of a nature trail that would connect Pepper Pike Park to the South Woodland and Brainard corner of Park Synagogue’s property through the wetlands, without disturbing the surrounding ecosystem. The synagogue’s parking lot would also be expanded.
This story will be updated.