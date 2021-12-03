The Aleksander Shul, which has been embroiled in legal battles with the city of University Heights, has received a special-use permits and 10 variances in order to transform its house at 4380 University Parkway to exclusive use as a synagogue.
The University Heights planning commission approved the special-use permit and variances needed at its Nov. 22 meeting.
Sally L. Levine of Levine Architecture & Design of Shaker Heights presented plans for a renovation and addition to the existing structure that would move the assembly space from the basement to the first floor.
The shul will need to return to the planning commission for site-plan approval once its plans are more refined.
At the Nov. 22 meeting, members of the audience applauded twice, after the planning com-mission approved the special-use permit and variances unanimously.
There are three ongoing legal actions relating to the Aleksander Shul.
The city first filed criminal violations in September 2019 against University Realty USA LLC, which is the owner of the shul stemming from safety and city zoning violations. University Realty pleaded no contest, and Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery sentenced University Realty to $1.59 million in fines, of which all but $65,000 was suspended. In addition, University Realty was assessed $66,730 in costs.
The shul appealed the sentence Aug. 6 in the 8th District Court of Appeals in Cleveland.
Separately, the city filed a civil suit June 7 in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas seeking to bar Aleksander Shul from using the house as a shul through a temporary restraining order, temporary and permanent injunction. That case is set for a hearing Jan. 14, 2022, before Magistrate Stephen M. Bucha III if necessary, Bucha wrote.
Aleksander Shul countersued Sept. 14, and on Oct. 13 filed a separate lawsuit against the city of University Heights in U.S. District Court. The federal lawsuit has been stayed, or paused, pending mediation.