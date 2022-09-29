A personal connection to Tamar and Milton Maltz as well as a passion for the mission of the Maltz Museum inspired Lois Goodman to make a $2 million gift naming its exhibition space the Henry and Lois Goodman Gallery.
“They have touched my life and made it better in a very personal way,” Lois K. Goodman told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 23.
David Schafer, managing director of the Maltz Museum in Beachwood, said in a news release announcing the gift, “The generosity of Lois Goodman, and her husband Henry of blessed memory, enables us to keep doing what we do best. We seek out and produce special exhibitions that help audiences better understand themselves and the diverse people with whom we all share the world.”
According to the release, the gift is a “foundational investment,” and will fund a growing need for Jewish cultural awareness and anti-bias education in the launch of LIFE & LEGACY, an initiative of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
“This gift is exemplary of the incredible response from our community within the first year of the LIFE & LEGACY initiative,” Erika B. Rudin-Luria, president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, said in the release. “Lois and Henry z”l Goodman’s legacy is well established in Jewish Cleveland, and this new commitment further solidifies the impact their leadership and enduring generosity will have on ensuring a vibrant future for our community. We are grateful for their support for the Maltz Museum, which plays a critical role in developing a deeper awareness of Jewish history and culture while bringing us all together to build tolerance and understanding as we forge our shared future.”
From Oct. 26 through April 2, 2023, the gallery will house “This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement.”
Goodman said she became involved with the museum when she was appointed by The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood to serve on the board. She remains an active member of the board of the museum and its committees.
What she saw and what she sees to this day at the museum is what prompted her to make this donation, she said.
The Maltz Museum is a “wonderful educational resource, not just for the community, for anyone in the country or anywhere in the world, because what we do is we build bridges, for tolerance and understanding and we celebrate diversity,” Goodman told the CJN. “Those things are so important in the world that we live in today. And here is an institution that is the bedrock of all of those things.”
Goodman said programs such as Stop the Hate, which teaches students about the importance of tolerance, are the kinds of offerings that inspired her to support the museum.
“They have a marvelous program for young people called Stop the Hate and an essay contest,” she said. “I wish people, young people all over the world, could participate in that because it makes them think about the harm that’s caused by hating. And it also makes them think about the ways they can continue to combat it. Extremely inspirational events – I haven’t missed one of them. And I’ve been in tears at every one of them, as people talk about what they’ve experienced in terms of the actions that they have taken to try to combat the issue of antisemitism.”
Such programming and, by extension, the Maltz Museum, are more important than ever given rising antisemitism in the country, Goodman said.
“Who would ever have thought we would see what we’re seeing in the world today, in this country? ... And probably the best cure for antisemitism is education and understanding,” she said. “Where would we go to learn that? I can’t think of a better place than the museum and the wonderful exhibits that it has and the lectures that it sponsors. So, I think it’s taking an extremely important role in the world we live in today.”
The growing immigration issue makes the work of the Maltz Museum especially important, Goodman said.
“Here’s a museum that tells a story about immigration,” she said. “To be able to identify and sympathize and understand the role that immigration, the positive role that immigration has played in this country is, again, important today. So, when I think of all the timely subjects that concern me in the world, I think the Maltz Museum (is) dealing with a great number of them. And that’s why I felt it was so important that we do everything we can to support the museum.”
Goodman first met her husband Henry Goodman in the late 1940s at a fraternity dance at Lake Shore Country Club. She went to Cleveland Heights High School, he to Shaker Heights High School.
“I think he just introduced himself and asked me out on a date,“ she said.
The two also went to his prom together. They were married at the Statler Hotel in downtown Cleveland by Rabbi Barnett Brickner, Lois Goodman’s childhood rabbi at Euclid Avenue Temple.
The two first lived in what Lois Goodman termed as a shack in Bunker Hill, Ind., while Henry Goodman served in the Air Force. While there, Henry contributed the largest gift to a local Jewish fundraising campaign, surprising the local Jewish community.
“We were used to Cleveland-style giving, not what happened in Indiana,” Lois Goodman said.
When they returned to Cleveland, Henry worked for his father’s family business, H. Goodman Inc., a mattress company in Cleveland named for his grandfather, Harry.
He remained philanthropic throughout his life, serving as president of the Jewish Community Federation, now the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, as well as the chairman of the board of United Way of Greater Cleveland and president of the board of Cleveland State University, among other leadership positions.
“You could go on and on and on,” she said. “There isn’t much in this city that Henry didn’t touch.”
While many wives of prominent businessmen were volunteering, Lois Goodman worked, first at the Cleveland Museum of Art after graduating from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor in art history. She worked in the education department.
“I am not myself an artist in any sense of the word, but I am a great lover of history,” she said. “And when I discovered that art history taught history from the cultural point of view, the human point of view, to me the evolution of humanity was the thing that attracted me.”
Goodman said she felt the impact of the social change of the 1960s and 1970s.
“We really wanted to change the world,” she said, adding that after she gave birth to her two sons, she wanted to go to the then-School of Social Work at Case Western Reserve University. She was rejected because she could not attend full time.
She instead pursued a graduate degree in human resources and vocational counseling. Then, she made use of that graduate degree at Cleveland NOW and as a counselor at East High School, then in the Hough neighborhood of Cleveland.
Goodman said she was at the time influenced by Betty Friedan’s “The Feminine Mystique.”
“Until that time, many of us thought we were alone in wondering why the world treated women in the way it had treated them,” she said. In response to the book and the fledgling women’s movement, she founded a program called Women the Untapped Resource through what was then Jewish Vocational Counseling Service, placing women in non-traditional jobs.
In addition, she started a program called Match, which helped people develop skills needed to enter the workforce by volunteering.
Finally, around 1980, Goodman decided to enter the corporate work world, landing a position at Ameritrust, the precursor to KeyBank.
“It was a whole new world,” she said. “My bible at the time was called ‘Men and Women of the Corporation.’”
Once asked by her supervisor at the bank if there were any projects she was interested in, she said arranging day care for working parents.
“I was able to create the first corporate assistance for working families,” she said, although the model was not on-site child care.
The Goodmans raised their two sons, Stephen and Bruce Goodman, in Shaker Heights. She has three grandchildren with her first great-grandchild on the way.
Goodman is an emeritus trustee of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, having served as vice chair and on the planning committee.
She said the Maltz Museum resonates with many of her interests, including her passion for art and history as well as her interest in social justice.
The Maltz Museum is at 2929 Richmond Road. It was established by Milton and Tamar Maltz in 2005.
“When you’re out raising money, you give money,” Goodman said. “That’s the whole idea. You set an example. So from the very beginning, I’ve always contributed to charitable organizations. If I believe in them, I send them money.”
Columbus Bureau Chief Stephen Langel contributed to this story.